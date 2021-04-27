Emilio Balderas of Seguin, Texas was born on August 9, 1956 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the age of 64. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com for service information.
