Jimmie Hastings Jr.

Jimmie was born July 21, 1936, He attended Lincoln Ball High School in Seguin, Tx.
Jimmie worked for the city of Seguin and retired after 23 years of faithful service. Jimmie Jr. also known as the Walking Miracle, loved traveling, playing dominoes and fishing.
Jimmie Jr. is survived by a loving wife of 63 years, Myrtle. sons Donnie and Fredrick Hastings and Stevie Robinson.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 2021 at The New Saint James Baptist Church in Seguin. Viewing is at 10 a.m. with the Homegoing service starting at 11 a.m.
Services are Entrusted to The Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary of San San Antonio.