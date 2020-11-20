Margie Flores Alaniz, born on January 12, 1939, passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 81.
Margie was born in Houston, Texas. She later met and married the love of her life Phillip M. Alaniz Jr. She was a devoted Army wife while raising their children. Margie earned her Associates degree from San Antonio College and went on to have a career in Federal Service for 30 years.
In her downtime Margie enjoyed gardening, reading, and telling stories to everyone she met, as well as spending time with her family, who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Phillip M. Alaniz Jr.; daughters, Teresa Alaniz-Salinas and husband Ramon, Suzanne Diaz and husband Ed; son, David Alaniz and wife Oralia; grandchildren, David Joseph Kelly and Simon Phillip Alaniz; great-grandchildren, Caroline Colette Kelly; sister, Betty Gloria Flores; brothers, Roy Flores, Roger Flores and Raymond Flores.
The family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service.