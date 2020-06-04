Barbara “Barbie” Brodt Von Minden

Barbara Jo “Barbie” Brodt Coleman Von Minden, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on June 4, 2020. Barbie was born on May 27, 1946 in Seguin to Clydie (Hester) and Harold Brodt. Barbie was a member of the Seguin High School class of 1964.
She was also a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion HU Wood Post 245 Auxiliary, and the Seguin Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association. A native of Seguin, Barbie will be remembered for her bright and welcoming smile, always working, always busy and ALWAYS taking care of everybody.
Barbie loved traveling and took many trips with her husband Richard, her sisters and close friends making many happy memories. One of her most recent trips was to Israel where she was baptized at Yardenit, the Galilee Baptismal Site on the Jordan River. She was generous beyond words and was the best wife, mother, meemaw, sister, aunt, and friend to all.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Coleman, grandson, Keith Weddle, her parents, and her sister, Carla Mergele. Barbie is survived by her loving husband, Richard Von Minden; her daughter, Paula Hine and husband Vince; son, Allen Coleman and wife Lauren; step-daughters, Rachel Von Minden and Sara Von Minden; grandchildren, Justin Weddle and wife Jennifer, Dylan Weddle, Christian Coleman and Jordyn Sauceda; great-granddaughter, Fallon Weddle; sisters, Betty Lee Reiley and husband Jimmy, Dottsy Dwyer and husband, Robin, and Toni Winters; sister-in-law, Margaret Lee and husband Mike; brothers-in-law, Richard Mergele and James Von Minden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and many, many, friends.
Private family service will be held at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with The Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private interment will follow at a later date at San Geronimo Cemetery. A public celebration of life for Barbie is being planned for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (Big Red Barn) from 2 to 4 p.m. Please check for updates at www.treshewell.com should COVID-19 Restrictions cause a schedule change.
In Barbie’s own words please remember this, “Don’t be sad – I loved you all dearly – Live life to the fullest and we will meet again!” Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Seguin Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association, PO Box 591, Seguin, TX 78156. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.