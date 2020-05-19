Brittanee Elizabeth Bohannan, age 23 of Seguin, passed away on May 15, 2020. Brittanee was born on December 17, 1996 in Seguin, Texas to Joanna Carol Milner Bohannan Hilton and David Teddlie Bohannan. She attended Seguin Schools until her Senior Year, but graduated from Custer County High School in Westcliffe, Colorado in 2015.
Brittanee was a True Cowgirl. She had a very special love for Horses. She started riding horses when she was a year and a half old. Growing up the thing she wanted to do more than anything in the world was to be a rodeo queen and she fulfilled that dream in 2015 when she became the Westcliffe Stampede Rodeo Queen Attendance. In 2016, she became the Westcliffe Stampede Rodeo Queen. Then, in 2017 she became the Royalty Director for the Westcliffe Stampede Rodeo Saddle Club. She was a member of the Colorado Barrel Racers Association and a member of the Colorado State Rodeo Association. She took her horse activities seriously and felt the most at home on a horse. She bought more things for her horses than she ever did for herself.
Brittanee was also an amazing photographer which anyone could see with all the thousands of photos she took. Britt had a take charge and get it done attitude with everything she did. Her sense of humor was one of the best things about her. She could always make you laugh and put a smile on your face.
Brittanee touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by so many people. There is no way to fill the void that she has left in this world. Brittanee is preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Milner and grandmother Vicky Decker.
Survivors include her mother, Joanna Hilton and husband Robert; father, David Bohannan and wife Michelle; fiancé, Chris Schroeder; siblings, Brianna Bohannan, Braden Bohannan, Blake Foster, Brooke Foster, Bobbie Jo Henk, Eric Teague, Brogan Boyce and husband Chris, Milan Hilton and fiancé Justin Sookchan, and Jacob Hilton; grandparents, Arlene Milner, Dee Bohannan, John Decker and Mariena Hilton; great-grandmother, Bertha Bohannan; nieces, Hailey, Lyndsay, and Maddy; nephew, Lukas; aunt, Melissa Frierson; uncle, Vernon Milner; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Funeral service celebrating Brittanee’s life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Country Church Arena in Marion at 10 a.m. with Pastor Butch Ikels and Pastor Jim Price officiating. Church ushers will provide and direct guests for proper social distancing seating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Schroeder, Tyler Simmons, Dalton Cooke, Jacob Hilton, Billy Pender and Jordan Schwake. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the True Women Drill Team, 3352 Hickory Forrest Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
