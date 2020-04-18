Bettie Jo (Smith) Bauer, age 87 of Seguin, died on April 17, 2020. She was born February 12, 1933, in Seguin, Texas to Paul J. (Pete) and Frankie Smith.
Bettie Jo graduated from Seguin High School in 1949 and from Texas A & I in 1952. She later took graduate courses at St. Mary’s University and SWTSU. She was employed in the Personnel Department of Celanese Corp. at Bishop, Texas, from January 1952 until June 1953, when her husband, Bubba, graduated from A & I.
Bubba entered the Army and Bettie accompanied him to El Paso. When Bubba was sent to Japan in December 1953, she returned to Seguin. Bubba was discharged from the Army in June 1955, and also returned to Seguin.
Bettie was employed by Texas Lutheran College as secretary to the President from December 1953, until Fall of 1959 when she became an instructor in the Business Department at TLC.
She remained there until January 1964, shortly before her first child was born. After her last child entered school, she worked at various part-time jobs but always retained flexibility so that she could give priority to her children. She retired and became a “professional grandmother” in 1995 when her first grandchild was born.
Bettie Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, who died in 2012. She was also preceded by her parents, infant sister, Paula Kay, and brother, Paul Smith, Jr.; sister-in-law Eleanor Bauer Michelson; and brother-in-law Fred Schmidt.
She is survived by three children and eight grandchildren. John Bauer and wife Beth and their daughters, Kaitlyn and Bailey live in LaCoste. Bill Bauer and wife Maryann and his children, Sebastian, Elias and Clara live in Austin. Daughter Nancy and her husband, John Gueldner, and their sons Pete, Otto and Lucas live in Seguin. Bettie is also survived by sister-in-law, Besty Bauer Schmidt, of Austin.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held at St. James Catholic Church. Private interment will follow later at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heritage Museum, 114 North River Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Christian Cupboard, 516 Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
