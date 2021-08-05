Kathleen “Kathy” Ethridge, M.D.

May 4, 1957 – July 28, 2021
Kathy Ethridge passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after a determinedly fought battle with cancer for almost four years.
Kathy was born on May 4, 1957 in Victoria, Texas. She attended Nazareth Academy, where she graduated as a member of the National Honor Society. As she was beginning her undergraduate degree at Victoria College, she met Billy Ethridge, who stepped on her shoe and accidentally knocked her down. He helped her up, promptly asked her for a date, and they were married on June 18, 1977. Billy and Kathy moved to Austin where she attended the University of Texas School of Pharmacy and graduated at the top of her class.
After working as a pharmacist in Allen for two years, Kathy decided to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor. Kathy and Billy sold most of what they owned and moved to San Antonio with one year-old son, Stephen. Kathy worked as a pharmacist throughout medical school and delivered their second son, Kevin, only hours after taking a surgery final exam. Graduating from the University of Texas Health Science Center medical school as member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, she began her residency program in San Antonio.
After Kathy completed her residency, she and Billy moved to Seguin, where she opened her pediatric practice and was affectionately referred to as the “lady doctor,” being she was the only woman physician in the city. Her third son, Zachary, was born in 1994, she took her two-week maternity leave and immediately returned to work. She was dedicated to providing excellent care to her patients. She proudly practiced pediatric and adolescent medicine for 28 years, serving the community of Seguin and surrounding areas. Kathy adored her patients, their families and was proud to see second generation babies also become patients of her practice.
As a professional and a leader of the community, she served on multiple boards, committees and countless volunteer organizations over the years. Her most passionate commitment had been the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Shootout event that she helped form in 2013. Known for her organization skills and attention to detail, she set the ground work that helped the event grow from 300 youth participants to over 1,000 this past year.
Kathy never tired of learning new things, was always encouraging others to do their best and felt with hard work and determination nothing was impossible. She enjoyed traveling, exploring new places, finding shops and sought out unique souvenir gifts for her family and friends. In her travels she could never pass up the children’s departments and her patient waiting room was always a fun place, full of colorful books and toys.
Kathy was famous in her household for spaghetti (a favorite with the grandkids), roast beef, sinful salad, and slush punch. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, landscape projects, reading, and sunsets on the dock at the lake or the pond at the ranch. Her job as Mom to her three boys was her most prized role. She was always there to offer a listening ear or guidance on how to overcome adversity. Her most treasured pastime was spending “Mimi time” with her grandkids, Wyatt William and Emma Mae. Wednesday afternoons were always reserved for picnics, park play dates and family dinners. She was an inspiration to all and left a mark in the hearts of all she encountered. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bill; son Stephen and daughter-in-law Leanne; sons Kevin and Zachary. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Wyatt and Emma Ethridge. Additionally she is survived by her parents Eugene and Dorothy Rehak; brother James and sister-in-law Jean; brother David and sister-in-law Melanie; sister Sharon Leshikar.
The family is grateful for the many expressions of love, prayers and support shown over the years as she fiercely fought her battle with cancer. A special thanks to caregivers Edna D’Amico, Sulema Garcia Campos and Jessica Nichols for their loving care to Kathy. The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to all those who were a part of Dr. E’s army—sending cards, pictures and words of encouragement.
A rosary is planned for August 8, 2021 led by Deacon Richard Gonzalez at Porter Loring on 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio 78212 at 5 p.m., with visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church located at 4603 Manitou Drive, San Antonio 78228 on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10 a.m., with Father Eric Ritter officiating.
The pallbearers are Bill Walker, Dale Kinney, Russ Arnold, Steve Milam, Mark Colaw and Royce Graff (live-stream available see details below).
Graveside service to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, Texas to begin at 2 p.m. led by Deacon Steve Borowicz. A celebration of life will follow at Holy Family Church Reception Center located at 704 Mallette Drive in Victoria, Texas 77904.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Seguin Public Library
313 W. Nolte St
Seguin, TX 78155
1-830-401-2422
publiclibraryfoundation.com/donations.html
The DoSeum Children’s Museum
2800 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78209
210-212-4453
McKenna Children Museum
801 W. San Antonio St.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
1-830-606-9525
Live-stream link for funeral mass at St. Luke:
www.facebook.com/STLUKESANANTOINO/live
(note: the misspelling of “antoino” is correct)
