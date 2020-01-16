Neil J. Pfeil, age 77 of Nixon, passed away on January 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jack Shuford officiating.
Private interment will be held at the Dewville Cemetery in Dewville, Texas.
Neil was born on August 20, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Julian Chester and Elsie (Grobe) Pfeil. He will be remembered as a detailer with SMI for many years before his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife Sherry Pfeil; sons, Patton White and wife Maria, and Beckett White; grandchildren, Christian White, Cameron White and Cory White; brother-in-law, Charles William Cowey, Jr. and wife Barbara; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.