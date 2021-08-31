Robert Carl “Bob” Pfullmann, Jr., age 72 of Seguin, passed away on August 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple fatalities in fiery crash
- 3 killed, 5 injured in fiery crash
- Deputy resigns amid Ranger investigation
- Seguin residents asked to sound off on proposed fee
- Steven Garcia, Jr.
- Deputies search for missing man
- Deputies return to work following deadly shooting
- COVID surge overwhelms healthcare workers
- Gypsy scoops dishing up old fashioned ice cream
- Martha Lopez Zuniga