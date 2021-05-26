Charlie Koehler was born on May 12, 1930 in Marion, TX to Rose (DuMenil) and Bruno Koehler and passed away at his home in Seguin, TX on May 23, 2021 at the age of 91.
He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion and graduated 6th from Marion High School in 1948. He moved on to Texas Lutheran College where he met the love of his life, Jacquelyn Marie Louise Doerfler in 1950. They were married on June 14, 1950 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
Jackie and Charles had four children who survive them; their family would grow to include three much loved daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, their spouses, and ten great-grandchildren.
In 1954, Charles opened his two-man cabinet shop out of his garage, building cabinets and furniture as Koehler Mill and Cabinet Shop for Seguin families. As the family grew, so did his business and the hours that he committed to making a go of it.
Charlie’s best friends approached him in 1968 to incorporate the business and to include them as business investors. Those gentlemen included Marvin Rinn, Gene Brawner, Lester Brawner, Ed Brawner, Emmett Donegan and Bobby Wuest. Thanks to his dear friend John Donegan, it was all made possible. Charlie cherished these friendships and the blessing that they were to the formation of The Koehler Company.
Koehler Mill and Cabinet gained notoriety building cabinets for many San Antonio families, Frost Department Stores, Hemisfair, and for a variety of locations in the US. The Koehler Company continued that tradition of excellence with a millwork division and a new construction division. Their accomplishments and awards include homes, hotels, offices, schools, and many unique projects. Locally, Charlie’s devotion to this community and the people he loved allowed him and his company to play a part in all of the Seguin schools, many municipal and county buildings, and Texas Lutheran University.
He was a supporter of the Seguin Police Department, the Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Public Safety. His most recognizable gift would be the Koehler Company cutting boards.
Charles was also a rancher, pecan baron, hunter, and an occasionally “go off on his own bear hunt hunter.” He loved his cows, his pecan trees, his fellow hunters, and the mountains of the Western states.
Charlie and Jackie were members of the Convivial Supper Club for over 60 years. This group met monthly for dinner, activities, and travels. They, too, are some of Charlie’s treasured friends.
Charlie was a gracious and giving gentleman. He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He loved his fellow citizens and would do anything to help anyone. Even until very recently, his kind daytime caregivers were amazed that he wanted to open doors for them, escort them to their cars -- always being the perfect gentleman.
Personal honors and recognitions include Guadalupe County School Board member, Chamber of Commerce Education and Service Award, TLU Athletic Leadership Wall of Honor, inducted along with his three sons into the Seguin Sports Booster Club Hall of Honor, TLU Community Service Award, Texas Lutheran Honorary Doctorate of Letters, founding member of Faith Lutheran Church and first congregational president, and a founding member of the Seguin Library Foundation.
Preceding Charlie in death is his loving wife, Jackie; his parents; siblings and in-laws Rose and Al Hinz, Mary and Ed Haas, Wallace and Ann Koehler, Peggy Koehler, Travis Gray and niece Susan Koehler.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Nancy Koehler, Steve and Barbara Koehler, Alison and Lt. Colonel Stoney Portis, Jeff and Melissa Koehler, Ivy and Dan Meehan, and Madison Koehler, Gregg and Kaye Koehler, Matt and Lacy Koehler, Jared and Cassie Koehler, Weston and Brittany Koehler, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving him is sister-in-law, Pat Gray; nieces and nephews: Lee Ann Gray, Patrick Gray, Rick Haas, Rodger Koehler, Carol Koehler, Kerry Koehler, and Kevin Koehler. In addition are the rest of the “Koehler” family: Doris Rinn, Phil and Lisa, Russ and Dacia, and Donna and Gene Hunt and in memoriam Craig Rinn, and a host of friends.
A memorial service celebrating Charlie’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Jackson Auditorium on the campus of Texas Lutheran University with the Rev. David Mayer, the Rev. Jim Price and the Rev. David Doerfler officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the past and present employees of the Koehler Company.
A reception will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (Big Red Barn). For those who desire the service can be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/3yBsvcH. Private ennichment will be held in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Lutheran University, Koehler Company Scholarship, Development Office, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; the Seguin Library Foundation, 313 W. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; or Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.