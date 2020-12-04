Dennis Ray Krolczyk, age 68 of Seguin, formerly of Baytown, Texas passed away on December 2, 2020. Dennis was born on October 13, 1952 in Baytown, to Mary Lou and Johnny Pete Krolczyk.
Dennis worked in the Oil & Gas Industry for over 40 years and retired in 2014 as a Senior Purchasing Agent. Some of his fondest memories were made when he and wife Vickie received the opportunity to live and work overseas including traveling throughout Europe. Dennis was an avid car enthusiast, who loved to cook, fish and square dance. He never knew a stranger and was always willing to help a friend in need.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Vickie Rosamond Krolczyk; daughter, Mikaela Haynes and husband Christopher; sister, Connie Hanson and husband Gary; brothers-in-law, Billy Rosamond and wife Karen, and Kim Rosamond; several nieces and nephews, cousins, loving family members, and friends.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas with Reverend Roger Hotopp officiating. The graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, Texas. The family requests that all CDC protocols be followed including social distancing and face coverings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Haynes, Billy Rosamond, Kim Rosamond, Gary Hanson, Quinton Koehler and Wayne Rucker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain Street, Seguin Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155.