Terry Wayne Strempel, age 60 of Seguin, passed away on October 12, 2021. Terry was born on February 26, 1961 in Seguin, Texas to Verna Mae (Baerwald) and Daniel Gene Strempel.
Terry was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1979. He will be remembered as a Third Generation Farmer. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He served as a previous board member of the Farm Bureau and was a member of the Tri-county Tractor Pulling Association.
Terry is preceded in death by his, paternal grandparents, Roland and Christine Strempel and his maternal grandparents, Harry and Bertha Baerwald, and his brother-in-law, Buddy Bloch.
Survivors include his loving children, Brittney Strempel McGinn and husband Frank, Tyler Strempel and fiancé Amanda Kowalczyk, and Zachary Strempel and girlfriend, Allison Hensley; grandson, Stetson Moeller; granddaughter, McKenna Strempel; parents, Daniel and Verna Strempel; sister, Lesa Bloch; other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels with the Rev. Dan Cave officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. The services may be livestreamed at https://www.nbstpaul.org/connect-2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Strempel, Zachary Strempel, Larry West, Randy Zunker, Brandon Cockerham, and Travis Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Stetson Moeller.
Terry was a proud father, loving opie, and a lifelong AGvocate. He was loved by all and will be missed, but never forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130, the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (Big Red Barn), 390 Cordova Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the Texas FFA Foundation at www.mytexasffa.org.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.