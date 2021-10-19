Sylvia Beutnagel Pfullmann was born on December 28, 1929 in Seguin, Texas. She was the youngest of nine children born to Fred C. and Emma Wollke Beutnagel.
On October 16, 1948, she married Harold Eugene Pfullmann and he preceded her in death, March 14, 2007 at the age of 77. They were married for 58 years. Sylvia was baptized, confirmed, married, and this memorial service was held here at Cross Church.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Kathy Diane Gerdes and husband Leroy Gerdes of Buda, Texas, her brother-in-law James Pfullmann and his wife Rose Mary Pfullmann, two granddaughters Amy Lear and husband David Lear of Austin, and Alissa Spry and husband Aaron Spry of Kyle, Texas. Also, six great grandchildren, Curtis, Evelyn, J.J., and Reanna Lear of Austin, and Nora and Liam Spry of Kyle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Agnes and Eugene Pfullmann. Also, four brothers, Arno, Roland and wife Arlene, Fred, and Hilbert Beutnagel, four sisters, Irene Rabe and husband Henry Rabe, Amanda Gembler and husband Elmer, Elvira Busse and husband Albert, and Adelaide Ranft Phillips and husband Marvin. Also, sister-in-laws Doris Reimers and her husband Roland Reimers, Nora Mae Beutnagel and Mary Rose Pfullmann.
Pastor Jim Price of Cross United Church of Christ will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Continued Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Cross Church in Seguin. Memorial services will begin at Cross Church on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Graveside Service at San Geronimo Cemetery immediately following the church service.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313