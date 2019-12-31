Mildred “Millie” Deiker, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on Christmas morning 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services celebrating Millie’s life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center (CLC). Private burial will be held at a later date in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium in Knolle Chapel.
Millie was born on June 6, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Eugene and Amelia “Millie”
(Gonsiorowski) Lukasik. She grew up in downtown Chicago with her brothers Danny and Gene, and loved their frequent trips to their grandparent’s farm in Wisconsin. Millie attended school in Chicago until her senior year of high school when her family moved to Arlington Heights, IL.
She graduated high school from Arlington Heights High School after which she began working at Motorola in Franklin Park, IL. It was there that she met the love of her life, Bill Deiker. Bill and Millie were married in January of 1960, and moved to Bloomingdale, IL where they began their family life, welcoming four children into the world.
While Bill traveled extensively for work, Millie raised four children and created a beautiful home each time Motorola transferred them to a new city or state. When the children were young and while still in Illinois, Millie taught Sunday School classes, volunteered with swimming lessons, served as a room mother for her children’s various classrooms, and was a Cub Scout and Webelos Den Mother. She taught neighbors to sew, and sewed clothing for people who needed assistance.
Millie, Bill and their family moved to Seguin in 1972, where she continued her focus on her family and community. Millie led troops of Brownies and Girl Scouts for her daughters, served on several civic committees, and was a member of the local Republican Women’s Association. As an avid Bridge player, Millie belonged to several bridge clubs in Seguin with numerous long-time dear friends.
Deeply involved in her church, the First United Methodist Church of Seguin, Millie was a longtime devoted member of The Sharer’s Sunday School Class. Millie also volunteered for other church activities and events such as cooking dinner for the kids of the MYF, teaching Vacation Bible School, serving as Treasurer for her Sunday School class, boxing food for Angel Food Ministries, helping stock food at the Christian Cupboard, sewing costumes and other items for children’s nativity programs, volunteering in the Pumpkin Patch, serving as a church service usher, and much more.
A loving mother and homemaker, Millie was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved to sew and quilt, and was also quite skilled with knitting needles. Over the years, Millie gifted her family and friends with amazing handmade sweaters, scarves, quilts, clothing items, and housewares, all of which are treasured to this day. Millie especially loved her role as “Nana” to her many grand- and great-grandchildren.
Millie is preceded in death by her loving husband William “Bill” Deiker, her son, William “Billy” Deiker, her parents, her brother, Gene Lukasik and her aunt, Ida Koll. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Roberts and partner, Keith Lincoln, Susan Lange, and Barbara Marques and husband, Darrell; grandchildren, Chris Deiker, Parker Roberts, Carson Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Austin Lange, David Lange and wife Victoria, Rachel Marques, and Sarah Marques; great-grandchildren, Max, Paityn and Barrett Lange; brother, Daniel Lukasik and wife Michal Mendelski; sister-in-law, Helen Lukasik; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Phil Rinn for his many, many years of care; Dr. Janice Mullens of Texas Oncology for her care and guidance; the nurses and aides of River City Hospice in San Antonio who provided care in Millie’s final days; members of The (FUMC) Sharer’s Sunday School Class and other FUMC members for their prayers and ongoing support; Rev. Cathe Evins for home visits in Seguin and San Antonio to provide communion, and comfort and reassurance; her many friends for prayers and kind words of support; and her devoted group of closest friends who cared for her, traveled with her, visited her, and laughed with her and loved her dearly until the end.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Deiker, David Lange, Parker Roberts, Carson Roberts, Darrell Marques, and Keith Lincoln.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.