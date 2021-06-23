Nelleene Evelyn Kappelman Froboese of Marion passed away on June 19, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1935 in New Braunfels, Texas to Arnold Kappelmann and Martha Klabunde Kappelmann.
Nelleene was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bulverde and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1955. She married her best friend and love of her life, Leroy Edgar Froboese, on September 4, 1955. Leroy and Nelleene were blessed with four sons, whom she loved with all her heart. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling, gardening, sewing, and baking. Her family was frequently the recipient of the labors of her love; she spoiled her five granddaughters with hand sewn dresses at Christmas and Easter and also baked specialty cakes for birthdays and other celebrations for many years. Nelleene had a laugh that could bring a smile to anyone’s face. She will be greatly missed.
Nelleene is preceded in death by her parents; son, Delroy and daughter-in-law, Deborah.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leroy; sons, Nelson, Darrel and wife Renna, and Norwell and wife Jodie; daughter-in-law, Teresia; granddaughters, Kristi, Andrea, Reva, Shannon, and Cassie and their families; sister, Kathleen Pope; brother, Kervin and wife Marrianne; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial contributions can be given to a charity of one’s choice.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
