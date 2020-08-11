Donald A. Gandy of Seguin, Texas was called home on August 7, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born on January 15, 1939 in Edna, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary& Cremations.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint against former Seguin ISD superintendent made public
- Guadalupe County confirms 1 new COVID death, six new cases
- Seguin man announces mayoral bid
- Raises, projects proposed in Seguin city budget
- County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in two days
- Romance novel with a hometown feel
- Jeffery Barrett Hall
- John McElyea Nash, III
- Viola Lydia (Ewald) Krueger
- Gilbert Montoya Jr.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.