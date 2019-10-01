Texas Lutheran closes non-conference schedule with 3-0 win at Schreiner
Texas Lutheran Men's Soccer completed its non-conference schedule with a 3-0 road win over fellow Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference school Schreiner.
Sunday in Kerrville, TLU moved to 6-3 overall. Schreiner dropped to 2-7-1.
Junior midfielder Braulio Adam (San Antonio/Lee) scored the game-winner in the 41st minute. The goal was unassisted.
The Bulldogs broke open the match with two goals in the second half. Cameron Townes (Cypress/Cypress Ranch) took a feed from Lalo Lopez-Rivera (Round Rock/Stony Point) and scored in the 56th minute.
Lopez-Rivera scored himself in the 80th minute with an assist from Joao Maia (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/American School of Brasilia).
Caleb Weed made four saves in goal for TLU.
TLU out-shot Schreiner 18-10 and had a 7-4 edge in shots on goal.
The Bulldogs host Austin College at 7 p.m. Friday at Gustafson Field in the SCAC opener for both schools.
KERRVILLE — Texas Lutheran Women's Soccer held Schreiner to four total shots and collected a 3-0 non-conference victory Sunday afternoon over the Mountaineers.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-3-1 overall with the win. Schreiner dropped to 4-5-2. The match was a non-conference affair between the two Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference clubs.
TLU out-shot Schreiner 15-4.
TLU picked up goals from Mariela Candelario (San Antonio/Brandeis), Liliana Avila (Blanco/Blanco) and Jessica Acosta (Austin/Crockett).
Candelario scored the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute. Avila added the second TLU goal just before half, at the 43:44 mark.
Acosta capped the victory with a goal in the 89th minute.
TLU starts conference play this Friday with a 5 p.m. home match against Austin College.
