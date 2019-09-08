A brightly painted teal, yellow and pink building in the middle of Geronimo catches drivers.
However, its the flavors of strawberry and vanilla paletas that continues to bring 7-year-old Tyla Booker back to Fruti Max, at 6875 N. State Highway 123 in the heart of Geronimo
“We’ve been coming here for a month, and it’s my new favorite place,” the Navarro Elementary student said as she gulped down a large orange Fanta.
Fruti Max offers a vast selection of authentic Mexican treats and is the labor of love for Koennecke Elementary teacher Esmeralda Vielma and her husband Jose Martinez, who is a contractor.
The couple opened the small stand on July 22. Although the space is somewhat limited, Fruti Max was constructed entirely by Martinez and his family, and offers a shaded seating area for customers to enjoy their treats, Martinez said.
The couple has seen some success in the short amount of time the business has been open, which Vielma chalked up to faith and training.
“We started praying and praying, and we said, ‘Okay, let’s do it,’” Vielma said. “We went to Mexico for a week, and this person trained us. So everything that we bring is authentic from Mexico. When we first opened we weren’t sure how it would do, but people started coming and coming and they started liking the mangonadas. I started doing Facebook, posting pictures and even more, people started coming.”
The menu at Fruti Max is extensive, consisting of about 20 items from ice cream to nachos. About 70% of the offerings are completely natural, Martinez said.
However, the most popular treat on the menu is the couple’s mangonada, Martinez said. A mangonada is a sweet and savory, smoothie-like drink, consisting of mango, mango chunks, tajin, chamoy and lime juice with a straw wrapped in a firm but soft tamarind candy. The couple likes to change it up a little by adding candy like gummy worms.
“My personal favorite menu item is the strawberries and cream,” Vielma said. “I love it. It is so sweet. We make it with CoolWhip and nuts and with granola, so it’s very healthy and delicious.”
As the business continues to thrive, the couple has their eye on possibly expanding it to a second location.
“Hopefully this is not the first one,” Vielma said. “We want to expand into Seguin and open an indoor restaurant with an open area. From there we want to sell hotdogs Mexicano and hamburgers Mexicanas and street tacos. That’s my vision in the future to have Fruti Max and my restaurant together.”
The hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information on Fruti Max, visit www.facebook.com/fruti.max.121 .
