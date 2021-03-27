April 12, 1938 - May 20, 2021
Roy was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to San Antonio in 1949 where they founded the Circle B Mobile Home Park.
Roy graduated from Northeast HS in 1955. He earned his BA from Texas Lutheran College in 1960 and married Virginia Thompson. He earned his Master’s in Education from Southwest Texas State College in 1962.
He started his teaching career in Northeast ISD and became the Director of Counseling and Guidance until 1981. He joined the counseling department at Alamo Heights HS until he retired in 1996. He worked for the College Board for 30+ years supervising both the SAT and ACT. He was a longtime member of both TACAC and the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation.
Roy later moved to Seguin to be closer to his grandchildren and became known in the community for his bottomless supply of funny t-shirts.
Roy is survived by his son, Jeffrey Balter, daughter, Julie Stadtmueller and husband Paul, grandchildren Connor, Brynn and Logan, sister-in-law Loretta Balter and nephews Craig, Ted, and Jason and families.
Roy was preceded in death by his son Kirk, his parents Ted and Loretta (Jensen) Balter, his brother Floyd, and his dear friend Richard Kenney.
Services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:00 am at Shepherd King Lutheran Church at 303 West Ramsey with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In honor of Roy, donations can be made to the Roy Balter Memorial Scholarship at Texas Lutheran University and the Seguin Art League: PO Box 445 Seguin, TX 7815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.