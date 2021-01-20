Wool floated to the ground as Morgan Carnes put her sheep shears to work on her southdown lamb, Willis, on Monday.
With only two days until the market lamb contest at the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show, Carnes — a Seguin high school freshman — spent the day preparing her projects.
Carnes has raised lambs for the past five years, and is ready for her sixth year in the show ring, but it isn’t easy.
“I get them when they are about six weeks old in April and work them all year,” she said. “By the time they go to the majors, they are almost a year.”
Carnes chose lambs because she wanted a hands-on project that would challenge her.
“I’ve learned how big of a responsibility they are. It’s a chore. You have to take care of them,” she said. “It’s a lot of early mornings and late nights. The hardest part is working their orneriness out.”
While she started out showing market lambs, Carnes stepped up her game and began her own breeding program last year.
But it’s not just her in the barn day in and day out, as it is family affair for Carnes and her family.
Her little sisters aren’t too far behind, following her footsteps.
“It is fun teaching my little sisters, but it’s also difficult because they can be stubborn at times,” she said.
The Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show, which officially kicked off Tuesday, is the starting point for annual show season. Like many FFA and 4H students, Carnes will venture to major shows to pit her projects against others in the state.
“I’m showing in the breeder category in San Antonio (at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo), the market lamb and the wether dam — market ewes,” she said, adding she’ll have a market lamb in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
This year’s show season will look a little different, especially to start, as the Guadalupe County show is split between two venues — the Country Church in Marion and the La Vernia Chamber of Commerce event center — to help follow COVID guidelines.
Carnes is happy to see the show is going as planned, especially after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was shutdown in the middle of the event. While things changed mid-stream at last year’s event, Carnes’ mother Crystal Bertling said her daughter rose to the challenge.
“At Houston this last year, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to show because they shutdown the show while we were there,” she said. “Not being prepared for that, that was hard. But she rose to the occasion, borrowed clothes from other kids because they wouldn’t let us leave the grounds and she did really great.”
In the arena at the Country Church on Tuesday, Seguin High School senior Myla Chavez waited in line to get her pen of rabbits weighed and checked in.
Rabbits, goats, turkeys and hens were slated to start the show in Marion.
Chavez said she enjoys the camaraderie that comes with showing, and has learned a lot in the three years that she has participated.
“I’ve met so many new people throughout showing,” she said. “I’ve gotten to experience so many new things with FFA and it is really amazing.”
With limited space at home and a pretty tight schedule, Chavez said rabbits fit right in.
Rabbits are among the first projects that kicked off the start of the Guadalupe County Youth Show, joined by goats and poultry.
On Wednesday, lambs enter the show ring in Marion, while swine judging starts in La Vernia and last through Friday.
The Country Church has handicraft, needlework, and ag mechanic drop off on Thursday with judging on Friday.
The steer show is on Friday at the Country Church.
