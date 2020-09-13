GERONIMO—The Needville Blue Jays traveled more than two hours on Friday to learn something people in these parts have known for a long time.
You never want to face the Navarro Panthers the week after they have lost.
Setting things right after a frustrating loss last week, the Panthers pounced on the Blue Jays and put them away early and on their way to a 45-27 non-district win on Friday.
With the win, Navarro still has not lost two games in a row during the regular season since 2007.
The Panthers looked like a different team this week, especially on offense, from the one that shot themselves in the foot repeatedly seven days earlier. They scored on their first six drives and rolled up more than 481 total yards. They also protected the football and cut down on costly penalties.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount credited the work of his players for turning things around.
“The kids showed up Saturday ready to work and they pushed themselves hard,” he said. “We focused on taking care of our mistakes and we had a good week of practice.”
Senior Sam Muniga had the team’s standout performance. He rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, caught a 55-yard touchdown pass, and grabbed an interception.
“He’s a great athlete and a dangerous player,” Blount said. “He’s been working really hard and some things opened up for him tonight.”
Muniga gave his team their first score on just the third play of the game. From Navarro’s 45-yard line, quarterback Nick Billings carried out a play action fake and threw a strike to a wide open Muniga who took it in for the touchdown.
Running back Orlando Ortiz added another score for the Panthers just four minutes later on a nine-yard run.
Billings set up that touchdown with a 28-yard pass to running back James Brinsley and that combination connected again on the next series, this time for 70 yards.
And just like that, the famously ground-oriented Panthers offense had 153 yards of passing offense before the first quarter ended.
Blount hopes that success in the air is a sign of things to come.
“I think we can throw the ball a little more this year,” he said. “We’re comfortable with it and Nick’s doing a good job back there. We took some shots and when their defense adjusted that opened up the running game for us.”
Following the 70-yard pass, Navarro’s drive stalled but kicker Sebastian Sneed nailed a 36-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-0.
Muniga added to that score on the Panthers’ next series with a 43-yard touchdown run. His 33-yard run set up their next score, which came on a four-yard run by Billings.
The Panthers’ defense, which had a strong performance last week, did its job again. They held Needville scoreless and with just three first downs for the first quarter and a half while Navarro built a 31-0 lead.
The Blue Jays finally got on the board midway through the second quarter. But the Panthers quickly answered that score on a five-play drive that was capped by a nine-yard Zeke Campos run.
Needville tried to narrow the score on a late second quarter drive but Muniga snuffed out that threat with an interception at the Navarro 15-yard line.
The Panthers took a comfortable 38-7 lead into halftime and they added to it in the third quarter. A nine-play, 60-yard drive ended on Campos’ second touchdown of the night, this time on a two-yard run.
Navarro’s success moving the ball came even though they were missing two all-district offensive linemen—Cole Booker and Jon Gilbert.
With the outcome long settled, Needville was able to get three late scores—two in the game’s final four minutes—to narrow the final score.
Navarro has now won 30 of its last 31 games at Erwin-Lee Field.
The Panthers will next face their long time nemeses, the Cuero Gobblers, next Friday in Cuero.
The Gobblers are off to an 0-3 start this year but that means nothing to Blount.
“It doesn’t matter what Cuero’s record is, Cuero is going to show up to play,” he said. “You can throw the records out the window, it’s going to be a battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.