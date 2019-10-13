Today’s homes have beautiful refrigerators and freezers in the kitchens. But imagine living on the frontier with no refrigeration at all. Any raw food, especially meat, in the home would quickly spoil. On the cattle drives, often a steer would be injured and the cook would suddenly have more than 300 pounds of beef to cook and try to keep from spoiling. Feeding steaks and stew to 12 to 15 men three times a day would take care of much of the beef, but preserving the rest of the meat would present a challenge.
Later, if you lived in town, an ice wagon would drive down the street and deliver ice a couple of times per week in the winter and spring but by mid-summer all the stored ice would be gone.
In Seguin, as late as the 1950s, an ice truck would drive down the streets and those who owned ice boxes would place a card in the windows with the number 25 or 50 at the top. The iceman would chip out 25 or 50 pound blocks and carry them to the back doors while wearing a rubber shoulder cover. Children would lift the tarp and, with a rock, chip off small pieces to eat and run before the iceman returned.
On the frontier, if the stock tank or creek would freeze over, blocks of ice could be cut and stored in sawdust in a sealed storage area. Even in a well insulated storage crib, the ice would seldom last throughout the hot summer months. If a spring or small creek was located near the frontier cabins, a spring house would be built where milk, eggs and cooked meat could be kept cool and preserved for a few days. One of the problems of storing meat, vegetables, eggs, butter and milk in the spring house was the temptation it presented for small animals looking for food. Eggs could be stored for many weeks in the cool spring houses. Some stored wrapped meat in corn, which was considered a good insulator.
Drying was the best method of preserving meats, vegetables and fruits. Pumpkins were peeled, cut into narrow strips and dried for the late winter meals. Fruit could be cut into thin slices and sun-dried as well as grains like wheat, rye and beans, then stored in a dry place. The rafters of a well-stocked cabin would be loaded with strings of dried beans. When a meal was to be prepared, the dried beans needed to be soaked for 24 hours or longer to soften.
Dried, shelled beans was the main ingredient of nearly every meal. Pickling with vinegar and lemon juice was also used in preserving the vegetables. These vegetables would then be stored in a crock or some airtight container. Some fruits were stored in honey. This was one of the preservatives used for centuries for both vegetables and meats.
Most meat was dried into “jerky,” a practice the Indians had been doing for centuries and a practice that was used worldwide. In Morocco, sun drying meat was the primary way of preserving their meat. Meat was sliced into thin strips and hung in the sun to dry, or smoked over a fire of green wood. This method was still used into modern times.
During sun drying, moisture in the meat is reduced in the hot dry air, and a combination of salt and vinegar in the curing marinade protected the meat from insects. This meat could then be stored for months at just air temperature. This meat was usually used in stews and soups.
To be continued ...
