Eloisa M. Navarro of Seguin, Texas was born on March 7, 1933 and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Guadalupe County adds nine confirmed COVID cases, 54 pending
- Seguin cancels July 4 parade, fireworks
- Guadalupe County reports first COVID death
- Police recover stolen mower and trailer, suspect arrested
- Guadalupe County reports 10 new confirmed cases, 86 pending
- Parade of COVID cases a worrying sign for Seguin
- Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads
- County: virus numbers, tests continue to climb
- State officials say active COVID cases reach 182 in Guadalupe County
- June Lilly Holman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.