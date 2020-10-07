Albert Lindemann sat in a chair in his front yard as he clapped and danced along to the music that played from his neighbor’s home.
Next to Lindemann as he sat in a chair decorated with balloons was a sign wishing him a happy 90th birthday.
The moment a line of cars started making its way down his small, neighborhood street, honking their horns and flashing their lights, his face lit up in happy disbelief.
“I was surprised. I never thought this would happen,” he said.
Lindemann’s five daughters organized a surprise birthday parade for their father’s 90th birthday.
“He is our hero and he has left a beautiful legacy for all of us,” said Kay Jordan, one of Lindemann’s daughters. “We wanted to do something special on this milestone year. He is quite the man. He is a godly man and God has blessed him with a few more years, we hope a lot more years.”
Jordan and her sisters — Judy Wright, Joy Lindemann, Lorie Smith and Beth Sellars — worked for weeks to prepare for the big day.
“We have all missed being with the family and friends these many months; and most of us have realized even more how important it is to continue interacting with each other, as safely as we can,” Jordan said.
Several vehicles filled with family, friends, neighbors and community members rolled past Lindemann’s home.
“I don’t even know how they got it done,” he said. “They got people I didn’t even know in the parade. It was amazing. It was great. It was just so great, I couldn’t believe it. I know I’ve got some wonderful kids, but I didn’t know they could pull this (off), but they did.”
When trying to figure out a way to celebrate their father, the family’s patriarch told them to take a step back and not worry about it amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I said ‘we have this virus going around, and it’s just another day,’” Lindemann said.
That wouldn’t suffice for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“To us, it’s more than just another day,” Jordan said. “It was our pleasure.”
Lindemann was a long-time newspaperman having started his career at the Seguin Enterprise straight out of high school alongside his father, who taught him the trade.
After many years of working for the Enterprise, he went to the Lockhart Post Register, the Austin American Statesman, came back to the Seguin Gazette — under publisher John Taylor — then went to the San Antonio Light, where he retired after 32 1/2 years. Lindemann was also a member of the Texas National Guard.
“Now, I’m retired and I don’t do anything except work in my yard and in the house,” he said.
Lindemann was beyond surprised when among those who participated in the parade were members of the Seguin Fire Department — the same fire service where he served as a volunteer for about 35 years.
“I appreciate everyone that came out, especially the fire department, which I belonged to for a while,” he said. “I didn’t know any of those guys because I’ve been out of the fire department for so long and I don’t think they even know me, but that’s all right. I thought it was great. It is a great honor.”
All five of his daughters agreed, and said they were grateful for the turnout.
“The display of love and friendship by a community of people — some of which he didn’t even know — was a testament of how special the people in Seguin truly are,” Jordan said. “He said it was ‘his best birthday ever!’”
