Seguin police tracked down a man suspected of shooting another man following an apparent argument over a woman, authorities said.
On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Michael Anthony Cook of Seguin in connection with the shooting. Cook was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“On Saturday night, detectives believe Cook was involved in a disturbance with a 31-year-old man in the 600 block of Melrose Street,” SPD Chief Terry Nichols said Tuesday in a written news release. “Cook fired a shot striking the man in the chest before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.”
The victim, whose name police withheld, went by ambulance to a San Antonio area hospital where officials listed him in stable condition, Nichols said.
A woman at the scene of the disturbance was at the root of the argument, the chief said Monday.
Someone reported the shooting about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Melrose Street . When officers and Seguin Fire Department personnel arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Nichols said.
The suspect — who police believe used a handgun — ran away on Melrose Street before officers arrived, he said.
“The initial call said he fled toward (Texas Lutheran University),” Nichols said.
Police sought tips Monday to try to determine what happened and identify the suspect. They were able to make the arrest that afternoon.
“Cook was arrested by Seguin police officers without incident at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at a residence in the 500 block East Rosemary in Seguin,” Nichols said.
He added that the investigation continues and asked anyone with information in the case to call the police department at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).
