In front of a sold-out crowd, four Guadalupe County athletes took to the field for a final time as high-schoolers on Saturday.
Athletes from Seguin, Navarro and Marion donned their pads and helmets for the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at Heroes Stadium to compete with and against the best athletes from the San Antonio area.
Jayden Williams represented the Marion Bulldogs, and started as a linebacker for Team Gold coached by Brandeis’ David Branscom. Competing in his last game before moving to the next level, Williams was happy to be out on the field.
“It felt great to come out and showcase what I had,” he said. “Just very grateful that this was put together and I got to contribute to this win”
Williams played on the kickoff team and as a starting linebacker for the Gold squad, picking up numerous tackles throughout the game.
Representing Guadalupe County on Team Black was Seguin’s Marques Washington and Branden Knox alongside Navarro’s Cole Booker.
Washington swapped in at the running back position, breaking away for short gains and one 30-yard run. Team Black added Knox to the squad despite his still recovering from an injury received during the Matadors’ season, so he supported his teammates in a jersey on the sideline.
Competing with the best athletes in the area was a great experience, Washington said, one that made him a better player overall.
“It was fun as my last high school football game. I made it the best I can, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play,” Washington said. “It got me ready for college next year.”
Navarro’s Booker played the entirety of the game on Team Black’s offensive line, and said the feeling of being on the field was nothing short of exhilarating.
“It was wonderful having all these fans again. It felt like we were back to last year,” he said. “I think the whole offensive line did great. Me and my boy Dylan (Brought) here were killing it.”
Seven athletes from the area were originally selected to compete in the game, but Seguin’s Daniel Gonzalez and Navarro’s Mark Wozniak did not compete for various reasons.
Team Gold won the game 44-31 after trailing Team Black 17-0 in the first quarter. The Whataburger Player of the Game was awarded to Team Gold quarterback Jordan Battles from Holy Cross for his four touchdown passes in the game.
Seguin’s Marques Washington lines up in the backfield before a play during the San Antonio Sports All-Star game on Jan. 30, 2021 at Heroes Stadium.
