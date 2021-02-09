Numbers of active COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County took a sharp, downward turn over the weekend but deaths rose slightly.
Texas’ Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8 personnel released an update of cases on Monday that showed 537 active cases and 182 deaths. A similar update on Friday listed in the county 683 active cases and 173 deaths in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County had 2,998 cases pending investigation, 7,768 confirmed cases and 1,343 probable cases, according to the state data. Also in the county, 11,390 people had recovered from COVID-19, the data showed along with a total of 12,209 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder on Tuesday morning during Guadalupe County Commissioners Court provided a week-old accounting of COVID-19 numbers in the county by region.
The section of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County had 44 confirmed cases and 53 probable cases, according to his data from Feb. 3, Pinder said. Cibolo had 109 confirmed and 40 probable cases, while there were 113 confirmed and 21 probable cases in Seguin, 92 confirmed and 17 probable cases in the county’s section of Schertz, four confirmed and one probable case in Marion, three confirmed cases in Selma and 171 confirmed and 44 probable cases in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Confirmed active cases amounted to 536 throughout the county along with 176 probable active cases, Pinder said.
The county’s case count was not updated because Pinder and his staff were entrenched last week in helping with COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Seguin and Schertz, he said.
Volunteers with the county, city of Seguin staff, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center healthcare workers and others administered about 5,000 doses of the vaccine Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum.
“We were very proficient,” he said. “We ran 15 to 30 minutes early the entire time.”
There were some sign-up issues with the online site and telephone bank, but things otherwise went well, Pinder said. County officials, along with those from the hospital and the city of Seguin have partnered with city of Schertz personnel to try to better coordinate vaccine clinics in the future, he said.
“One thing we did do in the previous week is teamed up with Schertz and redid our plan,” Pinder said. “We included the Schertz location and the Seguin location and resubmitted our plan” to the state.
The plan moving forward for vaccine distribution calls for Seguin and Schertz to split vaccines whenever large amounts of doses are delivered to the county. A 50/50 split will allow residents on either side of Guadalupe County the option to receive a vaccine close to home, Pinder said.
Pinder has asked state officials to provide at least 1,000 to 2,000 doses to Guadalupe County each week. The county has capabilities similar to larger metropolitan areas, Pinder said.
“The numbers we did at the coliseum, that’s what they’re looking at in Dallas and Houston,” he said. “They’re looking at doing 2,500 people a day. We have a facility here in Guadalupe County that can do that.”
