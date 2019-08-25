Texas Lutheran University isn’t just celebrating the start of a new school year, but they’re also breaking records.
The local private university welcomed it’s largest freshman class with as many as 420 freshman students compared to last year’s 364.
“Right now we’re set to welcome our largest class in TLU history. The previous record was two years ago in 2017,” said Sarah Story, vice president for admissions and marketing at TLU. “We’re very excited.”
In 2017, the university welcomed about 417 first-year students, TLU reports.
For this school year, nearly 3,001 applications were received while about 1,673 were admitted into the university, according to TLU.
This group of Bulldogs also are reported to be the most diverse in demographics, Story said.
“It is the most diverse class that we’ve had at TLU,” she said.
Unlike last year where 50% of students were reported white, this year it’s dropped to 38%. Class of 2023’s Hispanic population rose from 37% to 44%, while 11% of the group is African American — rising 2% since 2018.
A good portion of the Class of 2023 is also reported as athletes by 42% — a number that relatively stays around the same every year, Story said.
One of those athletes is Bailey Denton, a business accounting major from Hondo.
“I’m playing tennis here, so I chose to come here and play tennis and I chose TLU because it’s not super, super far from home,” she said. “Close but not too far. I’m looking forward most to playing tennis.”
As the number of first-year students continues to grow every year, Story attributes it to the opportunity TLU gives students through the TLU Promise Scholarship.
The Promise Scholarship was created to allow students the chance to “afford a small, private college experience.”
“The introduction of the TLU Promise Scholarship really drives that for students in this area. To be able to offer a scholarship to students with a 3.6 GPA, 1100 SAT score for $20,000 really sends the message that a small private college experience is affordable for many students,” Story said. “There was a perception that private colleges are expensive or somehow out of reach for students. It’s not the case when you’re looking at TLU.”
More than 50% of this first-year class were eligible for the scholarship, Story said.
TLU is also a regional school as 98% of the students that attend are from Texas, she said.
“Typically, more than half of the class is within a 150-mile radius. Seguin High School is our top feeder high school,” Story said. “With this incoming class, 30 students are from Seguin High School and that’s up from 22 last year.”
Some other top feeder schools, include Navarro, Canyon, Clemens, Steele, East Central, Lee, Cedar Creek, La Vernia, Marion, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Churchill and Hays High Schools.
Most of the students come from Austin and Central Texas, Del Rio, Uvalde County, Bexar County, San Antonio, South Texas Valley, Gulf Coast, Wharton, Victoria County, Northwest Houston, Conroe and the Southwest Houston Metro area, TLU reports.
Whereas others are coming from California, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Joseph Mora, who is originally from Logan, opted for TLU because of a particular degree field it offers.
“I heard TLU had a really good Kinesiology and physical therapy program. And since I am a Kinesiology major that’s what really drew me in motion to the college,” Mora said. “I’m really looking forward to fitting into my classes, you know and getting the hang of the college routine and the college life and I’m really looking forward to meeting new people.”
Maxwell McGarry from Austin also had a similar reasoning.
“I chose to come to TLU when I met Dr. Lance Woody, he was the trumpet instructor here and he told me there’s a good scholarship program and really good music opportunities,” he said. “Meeting new people and this fresh new room, a clean room and of course, the new music program. I’m starting at the bottom and working my way up.”
When looking at enrollment numbers an important factor is monitoring the retention, Story said.
“Retention is very important to us. We have a lot of people on this campus that are focused on it mainly in the student life and learning department,” she said. “We look at their retention from freshman to sophomore year and that retention is around 74%, which is about 3% higher than last year. We want to get them here and get them enrolled, but it’s very important that they stay and they graduate.”
While the semester doesn’t start until Tuesday for the entire university, the new Bulldogs are already getting a head start as they recently took part in a three-day Bulldog orientation that kicked off on Friday.
“Myself and a colleague from Student Activities host a three-day bulldog orientation from Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” TLU Director of First-Year Programs Samira Lopez said. “We orient them. They’re paired with their peer mentor who helps them with their freshman experience course all year.”
The first-year students are paired up with their peer mentors all year long, Lopez said.
“The student leader is usually the upper class and very well trained. The student leader also teaches alongside with the freshman experience instructor,” she said. “They teach lessons on basic transitional lessons or where to find resources. They show them where to connect if they’re a special population. For example, for transfer students, they show them how to get connected or if they’re first-generation how to get involved with the first generation program.”
