A look at the social media posts from May 14, 2019 when a spillgate on Lake Dunlap failed, dewatering the late.
At 10:50 a.m., The EMC's office posted that the river is currently flowing at about 11,000 cubic-feet-per seconds (CFS) and to take precautions. https://t.co/6PtInO7qF8— Seguin Gazette (@seguingazette) May 14, 2019
Just now, @seguingazette reporter @CillaAguirre captured this photo at Lake McQueeney Dam. Please, if you live along the Guadalupe River, take precautions and continue to monitor the situation. We will continue posting information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dR8LVeeu5s— Seguin Gazette (@seguingazette) May 14, 2019
Reporter @hellovaleriemar captured video of the water rushing through Seguin at the Starcke Park Dam this morning. https://t.co/TooO8VeQ6P— Seguin Gazette (@seguingazette) May 14, 2019
“The lake levels have dropped approximately six feet,” Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) spokesperson Patty Gonzales said just after noon on Tuesday. “We do expect the lake to dewater later today, maybe this evening.”https://t.co/iUXNkEPbwh— Seguin Gazette (@seguingazette) May 14, 2019
