The trend of hitting the polls early continues as Guadalupe County residents fill voting centers daily.
As of Monday, the Guadalupe County Elections Office had recorded receiving votes from 35,838 residents — about 31% of the county’s 111,441 registered voters.
In-person votes tallied, 29,991 — about 27% of the county’s registered voters — while mail-in ballots received were at 5,392.
In the first week of early voting, elections officials reported that 25,236 people had paid a visit to one of the nine locations, according to the daily early voting numbers released by the Guadalupe County Elections Office.
In a week’s time, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 has seen the most turnout with 3,721 residents; Grace Church has had 3,590; 3,399 voters visited the former Schertz Elections Office; 3,377 at the Seguin Elections Office; 3,355 at the new Schertz Elections Office; 2,526 at the Seguin ISD Administration Building; 2,080 at Selma City Hall; 2,007 at Central Texas Technology Center; and 1,181 at New Berlin City Hall.
In the first day of week two, 4,755 more residents took their turn at the electronic ballot boxes.
On Monday, 813 voters visited Cibolo Fire Station No. 2; while 740 were at the Seguin Elections Office; 712 voters at Grace Church, Schertz Elections Office saw 643; the new Schertz Elections Office had 558; Seguin ISD Administration Building 484; Central Texas Technology Center had 339; Selma City Hall 255; and New Berlin City had 211.
There is still time to cast an early ballot. Early voting continues this week and next
Voting Centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30.
Early voting locations are
Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St.;
New Berlin City Hall, 9180 Fm 775, New Berlin;
Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 2864 Cibolo Valley Drive;
Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road;
Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road;
Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Fm 758, New Braunfels;
Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.;
Grace Church, 3240 Fm 725, New Braunfels; and
Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
