Difficult decisions have been faced by many since the beginning of the pandemic. Even more so as the novel coronavirus continues to plague our society.
However, taking steps to protect the children they serve wasn’t a tough choice for area public school districts. At least two in Guadalupe County saw fit to spend needed resources on devices to help monitor body temperatures of students and staff entering school buildings and keep down exposure to COVID-19.
Each of Navarro ISD’s four campuses since school started Aug. 19 has used thermometer kiosks that scan people entering areas of the buildings and alert staff of above-normal body temperatures, a symptom of COVID-19, Superintendent Wendi Russell said.
The district made amendments to the budget to get the pieces of equipment ordered, Russell said.
“There’s CARES Act money we’re hoping we can get reimbursed for; that’s our hope,” she said. “We’re trying to rearrange budget so we can focus on what will keep our kids in district safe.”
The devices come from Can-Am Wireless, an Irving, Texas, company, Russell said. As of now, the district has nine of the units, which cost about $1,700 apiece, she said.
They resemble electronic tablets with cameras and screens mounted on a stand. At Navarro campuses, students and visitors approach the kiosks, get scanned and quickly learn whether their body temperatures are within an accepted range, the superintendent said.
“You can program it to say anything,” Russell said. “Ours is programmed to say when you step in front of it, if you don’t have a mask on, it will say ‘mask required for entry.’”
The kiosks check body temperatures. But if a person isn’t wearing a facial covering, the machine won’t even bother going to the next step of checking temperature, she said.
“If you have your mask on, it will say ‘normal body temperature; report to class,’” Russell said. “If you have an elevated temperature … we haven’t had that but I think we had it programmed to say ‘elevated temperature; report to office.’”
She said she isn’t positive of the message heard by folks with fevers because the district has had no such scans.
The district is gathering money to order more devices, Russell said. Currently, the nine in use are strategically placed around the campuses.
Some are set up in Navarro offices, some at rear entrances and shipping doors so people coming in with deliveries or the like can be scanned and not allowed to enter if they have elevated temperatures, she said.
“We have them at the campuses in the offices right now until we can get more and put them at all the doors,” Russell said. “We have one at our annex building so those students use it when they come in every day.”
As it stands, students who enter the building after the bell rings go through the offices and use the kiosks, she said. All adults use the kiosks.
“Right now, we take everybody’s temperature when they come to school — every student, every adult,” Russell said. “The way we’re doing the students is we don’t have enough of (the kiosks). We’re doing the handheld thermometers on campus.”
Teachers and principals check temperatures as students enter buildings. Bus drivers check temperatures as students get on the buses, she said.
Parents are asked wait until their children are safely on the bus in the event a fever is presented in a scan prior to boarding the bus, Russell said. If a driver records an elevated temperature, that driver calls the transportation director who puts out a call to the parents.
“She calls the parent and says our bus is at this location, please go pick up your child for an elevated temperature,” Russell said. “That way, we know our kids are safe and with a parent and we’re not just leaving them somewhere.”
Face-to-face classes begin at Seguin ISD’s 13 schools Sept. 8 and each building is expected to have wall-mounted thermometers to scan people entering them, Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
Seguin ISD’s units resemble security cameras. They scan people, even in groups, and measure their body temperatures, he said.
Once the devices arrive and the district’s maintenance will help technology staff members install them, Hoffmann said.
“These thermometers will have to be monitored by a staff member on a computer or a laptop,” he said. “So in other words, as the temperatures are scanned and students walk in past the thermometer, that staff member will be on a device that will be able to monitor the temperatures of the students, which is pretty high-tech.”
Seguin ISD will use its general fund to pay for the units that run about $4,000 each, Hoffmann said.
The thermometers will be placed at designated entrances for students, which each building will have, Hoffmann said. Students will enter one way and exit another to help with safety, he said.
The devices, Hoffman said, will be able to monitor groups of students and pick out problem readings.
“It could be groups of students who are walking by,” he said. “Of course, our students will be practicing social distancing as they enter school. … If we see a student who looks like he or she has an elevated temperature, we’re able to make contact with that student, have the nurse make contact with that student as they enter school and do a little bit more work.”
District personnel continues to investigate and research ways to help keep everyone safe and secure, Hoffmann said. The thermometers are just one way.
Another way of providing that security falls into the hands of everyone associated with the campuses, he said.
“We’re relying on our staff to self-screen everyday before they come into work,” Hoffmann said. “ We have shared with them that the expectation is before they come to work that they’re feeling well, they’re feeling healthy, have not been near anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 recently. Staff is going to, for the most part, do that before they walk into the school.”
He said it’s up to parents to screen their students before sending them off to school.
For instance, if a child has been in close proximity to someone with COVID-19 for an extended period of time, that child should not come to school that day, Hoffmann said. Parents should ensure the child has self-isolated and is healthy before returning the student to campus, he said.
Both districts will have plenty of hand sanitizer available and expects staff and students to use it as well as wash their hands and take other precautions. Navarro reportedly has had about a dozen cases of the coronavirus — including an elementary school student, the district announced Wednesday. District personnel are working to make sure no more cases show up, Russell said.
If things go well, Navarro ISD eventually will have more thermometer kiosks to help check more students more safely and more expediently.
“As soon as we get more kiosks, we’ll do more of that with the students. We can even program it to recognize who the child is,” Russell said. “We are putting one in the event center so when we have people come for athletic events, they’ll run through that and we’ll take their temperatures. We’re in the process of getting more of them.”
