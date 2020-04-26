Seguin resident Magdaleno Carrillo is down to his last $5 and with four family members living in his home, putting food on the table is difficult.
That was until the Mega Food Distribution day that was held Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex.
The event was held in partnership of the city of Seguin, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation and the New Braunfels Food Bank.
Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said volunteers handed out more than 150,000 pounds of food to about 850 families.
“This is a time when our citizens, our community is in desperate need,” he said. “Our economy is shutdown, and it is a terrible time. We were loading up the cars as fast as we could go. My heart goes out to everybody during this time.”
Carrillo was one of the hundreds of people who registered with the New Braunfels Food Bank and waited in line to get some staples for their household.
“My granddaughter is the one who found out about this and signed us up for this,” he said. “There’s five in our house right now. We’ll stretch it out and make it last as long as we can.”
Carrillo and his wife arrived at the Seguin Events Complex about 8 a.m. to line up and receive food, he said.
“I told my wife last night we had to be here no later than 8 because the line would get real big,” he said. “There’s a lot of cars out there.”
Also in line was Seguin resident Isabel Sandoval, who arrived about 6:45 a.m.
“I’ve been here a long time but it is worth it,” she said. “I only get a check once a month and I gotta stretch my dollar.”
She was grateful for the food she received and for the ability to not be around a lot of people.
“I think this is wonderful,” she said. “They’re helping the people. I’m afraid to go to the stores. And here, we’re waiting and there’s not too many people around.”
Residents like Sandoval and Carrillo received items such as flour, beans, bread, chicken patties and milk, all staples to help them get by, New Braunfels Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Eric Cooper said.
“These are all items that can help them through for at least the next two weeks,” he said. “I’m always humbled to see the need. Lots of families in Guadalupe County are struggling normally and then there are additional families impacted because of the COVID-19 crisis.”
To receive food, residents had to pre-register either online or over the phone. However, some residents said they registered online, but when they arrived and tried to check in, their registration did not show up in the New Braunfels Food Banks logs.
Cooper said he heard that was the case for about a dozen families out of the almost 1,000 that came through the distribution lines.
The San Antonio Food Bank has conducted 25 distribution events each week for the past several years and has accepted online registration for the past seven weeks, and this is the first time they’ve had any issues such as this, Cooper said.
“We’ve never had a situation that seemed to happen in Seguin where … about a dozen or so said they had registered online but for some reason that registration did not go through,” he said. “What we found out was many of those people registered on their cell phone and we don’t know if there is a bad cell tower or data limit for a wireless carrier that the data didn’t transfer. We’re sorry that happened to those families.”
Cooper said the food bank asked the families to wait to get food at the end or they could drive to the New Braunfels Food Bank to get food.
“We never want to see anyone go without,” he said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation Chief Executive Officer Elaine Bennett said it was heartening to see the residents smile as they pulled up to get their food.
“It was very heartwarming to see all of the volunteers out there waving to the people and thanking them for coming through,” she said. “I think they were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers that came out to help them. When you see community members volunteer — and we had almost 200 volunteers — it’s overwhelming.”
Parker agreed.
“The community members who came out and volunteered just shows that Seguin steps up when people are in need and we take care of our own,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way everybody stepped up.”
From city staff to volunteers, Parker said the event ran very smoothly.
“I’m so impressed and amazed by the team in Seguin that came together,” he said. “I think we had a really well-oiled machine and it seemed to go off without a hitch. It was really impressive.”
The event and its success was synergistic, Bennett said.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I could not have asked for better cooperation with the city of Seguin and all of its employees. We all have to do our part and when we come together it is synergy. I think we did a lot in a few days and hopefully the residents will know that our hospital and the city of Seguin cares about its community.”
While the city, the medical foundation and the New Braunfels Food Bank headed up the distribution day, Bennett said there were many local businesses that lent an additional hand.
“So many businesses stepped up on a minute’s notice and donated to our volunteers,” she said. “Niagara gave us a pallet of water, H-E-B gave us gift cards that we used to buy snacks, Cascades Cafe at GRMC provided breakfast tacos, and Uncle Fry’s Catering provided lunch. We appreciated the volunteers and in return we made sure they were well fed, well hydrated.”
