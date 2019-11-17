HUTTO — The Seguin Matadors were up against it Friday night in Hutto.
The No. 9 ranked 5A-I Hutto Hippos (9-1) looked the part in a dominating first half, scoring touchdowns on four of five drives to take a 25-5 halftime lead.
And after Seguin (5-6) got its first touchdown of the night on a fake punt, the Hippos immediately responded with another touchdown drive to push the lead back to 20 at 32-12.
It appeared the game was over.
But then — everything changed.
The Seguin defense made a stop, then picked off a throw and scored two touchdowns of their own, and suddenly, it was a ballgame.
But the Hippos held Seguin on a 4th-and-4 in Hutto territory with just more than four minutes left in the game, and held on to end the Mats’ season, 35-27.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” head coach Travis Bush said after the game. “We were 34-point underdogs coming in here, and had some things not go our way early and get down.
“But we told them (at halftime) they had 24 minutes left in the season and to fight their tails off and that’s exactly what they did.
“Hats off to Hutto, they made a few more plays than we did, but I’m proud of our guys going toe-to-toe.”
The defense was the key in getting Seguin back in the game, after being unable to stop the Hippos in the first half. The Mats outscored Hutto 22-10 in the second half.
“The defense was on fire tonight,” Bush said. “A lot of those young guys, the sophomores, you look at Allen Martinez, John Michael Mata and Ian Box making plays.
“It’s great experience for them to be in these big ballgames and I’m really excited for the future. At some point we’re going to take that next step here for our football program.”
Seguin got back in it with a huge 4th-and-3 call from their own 43-yard-line. Out of the punt formation, Dillion Gutierrez took a direct snap and broke right, getting around the edge and racing down the sideline for 57-yard score that pulled Seguin back within 13 at 25-12.
After Hutto had scored on the next series, the Mats got a defensive stop and marched down the field on the arm of Jhalen Mickles, and using the option with Mickles and running back Marques Washington to pick up crucial first downs.
Mickles finished off the drive with a two-yard plunge to cut the lead to 35-20.
The Hippos were driving again, when Tyson Coleman picked off a pass and returned it into Hippo territory. A couple of plays later, Mickles found Tristan Moreno on a deep throw inside the Hippos’ five-yard-line, and Mickles got his second rushing touchdown of the night to cut the lead to eight with about nine minutes left in the contest.
Another defensive stop gave Seguin the ball back again, and the Mats, with the help of an unsportsmanlike penalty on Hutto, were back in business inside the Hippos’ 40. But the 4th-and-4 pass in the flat to Clark Ullrich was knocked away, and the Hippos were able to run out the clock and preserve the win.
Hutto was bigger and quicker than the Mats across the board, and in previous games this season that had been trouble for the defense in the second half.
But not Friday night in Hutto.
“I think part of it was getting used to their speed and quickness, then finding out what they were doing to attack us,” Bush said. “Our staff made some great adjustments at halftime. We started bringing some more pressure and started baiting them into some things.”
For the game, Mickles finished 15-31 for 156 yards and ran it for 41 yards on 11 carries and the two scores. Washington picked up several critical first downs on the option plays, but was held in check most of the night with 18 carries for 59 yards. Ullrich was a the leading receiver with six catches for 53 yards, while Moreno had three for 75 yards. Gutierrez had 57 yards rushing on the one play for the score on the fake punt.
Bush assessed the season at the end of the night, and is hopeful that the young Mats’ defense will continue to improve.
“You win championships with seniors,” he said. “We had a small senior class and had a lot of young guys on the team in crucial positions. We knew we had about a 5-5 caliber team with the young people. But the expectation is set — the expectation is to be in the playoffs and compete for a district championship every year.
“This group continued that. At some point, you’ve got win playoff games and make playoff runs, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
