Residents and public officials were in awe Thursday afternoon as they walked through the new hallways of the Seguin Development Services Center.
Many meandered from room to room admiring the new space that several city departments are officially calling home.
The new city building located at 108 E. Mountain St., had its grand opening Thursday with a special ribbon cutting and plaque dedication.
“I think it’s something that’s almost shocking how much this whole corner has done to improve the looks of coming into this nice location of downtown,” Mayor Don Keil said during the ceremony.
The 10,100 square feet facility is housing city activities and city staff such as building inspections, permits and codes, health inspection, city engineering activities, capital projects management, project inspectors and associated staff, which were all formally scattered between three floors of Seguin City Hall.
“I’ve been in city hall for 15 years so it’s going to be a big change, but it’s nice for all of us to be together,” Director of Planning and Codes Pam Centeno said. “We’re split across levels at city hall and I think the way it’s organized it’s just going to help us be more efficient.’
It’s also going to benefit city customers, Centeno added.
“We’re just excited to have space where we can grow and provide better customer service to the community,” she said. “I think everyone is really going to enjoy it, not just us. I think the members of the public and all of our customers — it’s really going to be a big benefit to them.”
The building, which is the former home of Seguin Motor Company and Cutcher Motor Company, features 10 offices, cubicle space, two conference rooms, a break room and a common area for city staff. There’s also a large lobby with space for staff to meet with customers.
Several city staff members were located in the city hall’s basement and customers were sometimes met within the building’s hallways since there was not a meeting space.
“I don’t know if any of you had the displeasure to be upstairs in city hall whenever you had to get a permit to deal with anything having to do with building anything in the city of Seguin,” Keil said. “But it was kind of chaotic up there and it was just conditions that were really not worthy of a growing city like we have and the professional staff we have.”
The new center’s building was built in the 1930s and sat vacant for several years until the city purchased it in 2017. Keil said he was excited to see the new use of the building.
“I know the neighbors are really enjoying it as well — even me. I do have a place next door and this place also has a special meaning to me too because back in the early ‘50s my dad was a mechanic in this building for Cutcher Motor Company,” Keil said. “This is quite a thing to see … what was an old car dealership turned into such a beautiful facility for the city and everybody.”
Seguin City Council approved the center’s design, which was created by TSG Architects, in August 2017.
While the design was approved in 2017, Seguin City Council decided to hold off on approving the project costs and professional services agreement with TSG Architects.
In April 2018, the costs of $272,000 with TSG Architects were approved.
In September 2018, the construction contract was awarded to The Koehler Company for $1,772,475, which included some demolition, roof repairs, renovations to the existing building, construction of office spaces, IT installation, new mechanical, plumbing and electrical, and restoration to the exterior facade.
