For the first time since Guadalupe County began reporting COVID-19 cases, the number of recent recoveries topped the number of new cases.
Guadalupe County reported four patients recovered from the coronavirus and only one new case was reported on Wednesday evening.
“Today’s patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release said.
The number of total cases in Guadalupe County is at 46, with 32 active cases and 13 recoveries.
One of the patients is hospitalized outside the county, officials said.
Cibolo has 18 cases, New Braunfels seven — the portion inside Guadalupe County —, Seguin six, Schertz — the portion inside Guadalupe County — six, Selma — the portion inside Guadalupe County — one and seven in the unincorporated county.
