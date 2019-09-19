The Navarro girls cross country team had its best meet of the season, placing three girls in the top 20 at the Moulton Invitational last Saturday.
Melonie Thomas finished fifth in a time of 13:31, Jaelyn Martinez 11th (13:48) and Vanessa Garcia 18th (14:03) at the meet.
Zoe Carter ran a 14:30 to finish 29th and Sofia Salazar rounded out Navarro’s top five with a 39th-place finish in 14:52.
Tanner Sanchez was the top finisher for the Panthers, coming in 34th in 20:11, while Nikolas Knight was 41st (20:39) and Quentin Gresham was 47th (21:01).
Seguin competed at the 35th “Animal” Zoo Run Relay at the San Antonio Zoo. Rather than competing individually, the team was split into two boys teams, one girls team and a co-ed team for the 8-mile, four-person relay.
Each team member ran two miles in the relay.
Team Matadors finished first out of 108 teams for the boys, with Cheney Stephenson, Jerry Garcia, and Louis and Adam Flores, running a course record time of 45:56. Stephenson had the top time for Team Matadors with a 10:58.
Team Seguin finished third in 51:42, and included Garrett Machado, Marshall Allenger, Anthony Estrada and Leo Costilla. Machado ran a 12:07 to lead the team.
The girls team finished eighth with Emily Delarosa, Laura Button, Brianna Steans and Nayeli Segura. Delarosa ran a 14:22 for the two miles.
The co-ed team of Dylan Gonzales, Fabian Schultze, Liv Hernandez and Janice Blanco finished seventh in 61:06.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
