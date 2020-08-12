The generosity of others is helping the SS American Memorial Foundation prepare to receive troops once again.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, thousands of U.S. troops found themselves restricted to their bases and no chance for reprieve. As base lockdown alleviations are on the horizon, the SS American Memorial Foundation is gearing up for the troop’s return for rest and retreat from their months-long confinement.
“The bases have closed off taking their troops off base, they have actually been impounded on base and have been since the beginning of the pandemic,” SS American Memorial Foundation President Craig Russell said. “[This] whole place was evolved around getting them off base… locations like this [have] become even more important because they’re having some serious problems. You can imagine all the soldiers on base with nothing to do.”
When the pandemic reached Guadalupe County’s doorstep several months ago, Russell began to worry about the wellbeing of the soldiers who visit the location but suddenly had no place to seek respite.
“It was unfortunate because when they started locking everybody down, and I knew … it was going to be worse on them,” Russell said. “There’s nothing to do on the base; there’s no recreation, there’s virtually nothing for them to do other than PT.”
After months of on-base restrictions, Russell said the foundation is anticipating a mass exodus of troops to the site.
To accommodate the influx of troops and help with social distancing, the organization is deviating from the typical days offered at the ranch that mesh community activity with troop interaction, Russell said.
The organization is holding off on having community volunteers out there to help allow the military personnel the ability to enjoy the afternoon without too much interaction off-base.
When troops arrive at the location, they will have the keys to the castle, with no personnel on ranch grounds other than their groups, Russell said.
“It makes it easy for them,” Russell said. “Out here they leave it like they found it and they’re used to that. This actually makes it really easy. Just get the gate code and then come on in and go down and do their thing.”
Since the pandemic started and base lockdowns began, the foundation updated the property with assistance of donations by several businesses and area residents to the tune of about $65,000, Russell said.
“Those organizations have built a big circle drive around the parking lot [so we can] accommodate up to literally 1,000 (people) at a time,” Russell said.
Other donations vary from about 1,100 tons of roadbase to building materials and manhours, Russell said.
Additionally, the organization created a hiking trail and camping area and reintroduced the kayaking and dock area, Russell said.
“It’s pretty much all completed,” he said. “We’re still doing a few improvements. We’re doing some signage now that points them in the directions to the camping and kayaking. Since we can’t be here, we’re going to have to put up more signage to point people in the directions and have all the rules displayed where it’s more self-structured.”
Russell said the foundation has also used its time during the pandemic to host gatherings for other local nonprofits as one of the few locations in the area that allows for meetings within a reasonable social distancing environment.
“We’re probably one of the only locations around that is allowing groups to come out and at least have their meetings or even [some of] them are starting up fundraisers,” he said. “[The pandemic] has put these organizations in a serious predicament. Whether it be the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, church groups, I mean they have no place to start a meeting. So this is a way to give them everything they need.”
For more information or to donate to the SS American Memorial Foundation, visit ssamemorial.com.
