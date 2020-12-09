Horns beeped and people waved at Blue Santa and his helpers in H-E-B Seguin’s parking lot as Christmas music blared in the background.
The Santa was joined by members of the Seguin Police Department and members of the Seguin Chapter of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club as they collected monetary and toy donations for the Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.
“It is nice to see so many people come out and be so generous,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Nichols, along with his command staff, administrative staff and officers took to different areas of the parking lot to collect donations.
Blue Santa’s top elf, Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa coordinator Hope Vasquez, said she enjoys seeing officers from both the department and the local motorcycle club lend a hand.
“Every year, they work real hard on getting the word out and coming out here on a day like this, on a Monday,” she said.
As the pandemic forced shutdowns causing layoffs and furloughs, it created more hardships this year, Vasquez said. However, that did not stop the community from giving.
“Because of them, I have a strong feeling we are going to have a successful Blue Santa,” she said. “It is to show that the community, when they hear the cry of help, they’ll come. Not just one, everybody does, including the officers. They give out of their own pockets, their own time. They make sure we cover all of the families.”
Vasquez has seen an uptick in families seeking assistance, including an increase of new families.
“We’ve not only seen an increase in families, we’re seeing new families that have never applied before,” she said. “We definitely want to help everyone. And we’re definitely going to do it because the community always steps up. I know times are tough, but still the community was able to give. It is great to know that the families will all be covered. We will not leave anybody behind, that’s for sure.”
With fundraisers, toy drives, raffles and more, Vasquez said she appreciates all of the effort everyone puts in.
Nichols agreed, adding that Vasquez and her team deserve some applause as well.
“Hope and her team did an outstanding job of organizing this again,” he said. “It was a huge success with everybody involved. I think everybody recognizes the need to give a little something this year. Even the people who were hurt, that lost jobs, were furloughed are even willing to dig into their pockets and give something because they recognize they were hurt somewhat, but their neighbor was hurt a lot. I think that is what the Seguin community is all about, helping each other out.”
Blue Santa is hosting a pair of wrapping sessions from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Monday, Dec. 14 at Blue Santa Headquarters, the former Bealls department store, 1500 E Court St., Suite 200.
Distribution day is from noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday Dec. 17, also at Blue Santa Headquarters.
“It is a curbside pick up, so they’ll need to be ready with their driver’s license and their slip so we can look for their bag,” Vaquez said. “They they don’t have their slip with them, that’s OK. We still have a system that we can look them up. We want to make sure everybody gets their toys on time, so they can be able to open them on Christmas morning.”
Vasquez said there are about 500 applications still out and the deadline to apply for the Blue Santa Program is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
