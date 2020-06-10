Guadalupe County residents following the county’s social media accounts might have noticed a change in status quo.
County officials have moved to posting COVID-19 updates on the Guadalupe County website and diminishing the number of posts on the Facebook page, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. He took direction from Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to reduce the amount of social media posts related to the pandemic.
“The updates are on the county website,” Pinder said. “We’re not putting them on Facebook or social media.”
As the pandemic expanded across the globe, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court held a special meeting March 19 and instituted emergency protocols. Pinder began issuing daily updates including the number of current and new positive COVID-19 tests in the county.
He posted the information on the county’s Facebook page for weeks. It began to be a bit much, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“Since March, we feel like people have been inundated with COVID,” he said. “We felt like we wanted to do our part as the county to try to heal and get businesses back up.”
He and commissioners in no way are trying to downplay the importance of the virus or declare a victory over it right now in Guadalupe County, Kutscher said. It is still here and it is still important to adhere to protocols to protect against acquiring and spreading the virus, he said.
But dealing with the daily social media posts was getting to be too much for the emergency management coordinator’s office, so commissioners made the decision to scale back to only posting daily updates on the county’s website, Kutscher said.
“At some point we needed to change,” he said. “We felt like there needed to be a transition from COVID updates every single day.”
They wanted to seek some balance between being aware and over-saturation, the judge said.
A couple weeks ago, commissioners court instructed Pinder to pull back to updating the Facebook page three days a week, instead of seven. Last week, they pulled back a bit further to only updating the county’s website except for in certain circumstances, Pinder said.
“Now we’re just updating the website and directing people to the county web page,” he said. “If there’s important information that needs to be related to the community, we will post that on our social media sites and make that available as needed.”
If multiple people in one location receive positive test results, the social media sites will be updated, Pinder said. If someone connected to a business or facility in the county has a positive test result, he will update the social sites then as well, he said.
“Test results from the drive-thru testing sites, that’s the type of information we’ll make available on our social media pages,” Pinder said. “That won’t go onto our web page. That’ll just go on our social media pages.”
The county receives its updated information about 4:30 or 5 p.m. each day from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the emergency manager said. He and his team had been providing that information immediately after receiving it, but now will post it to the county’s website the next day, Pinder said.
For the most part, his office will now only have to update one source and not put out information on multiple platforms, he said. The changes will allow he and his team to do more and not just focus on COVID, Pinder said.
“Other surrounding jurisdictions are beginning to limit their press releases,” he said. “Guadalupe County is doing the same thing.”
To find out more on the county’s COVID situation, visit www.co.guadalupe.tx.us .
