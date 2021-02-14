Maria Rodriguez sat and stared forward as Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn gave her the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning.
Clack was one of about 70 Walnut Springs Tower residents to receive their vaccine in a small clinic set up by the Seguin Housing Authority through a partnership with the Seguin Fire Department.
The building, also known as the High Rise, houses about 90 residents, Seguin Housing Authority Executive Director Brenda Edwards said. While a majority of the residents signed up for the clinic, some opted out, and others changed their minds Thursday morning.
“I knew once they saw them (the fire department) down here providing the shots, the residents would want to get one,” she said. “We were happy with that.”
Seguin Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Dreiss said the department was happy to help the group of residents who might not have otherwise had the opportunity.
“We’re trying to take care of the portion of our population that doesn’t have the mobility and the ability to come to our larger sites,” he said. “We’re trying to bring it a little closer to their home and take care of them so we can get them vaccinated and protected from the virus.”
Getting the residents vaccinated helps reduce the risk of them catching COVID-19 and it quickly spreading throughout the building.
“These people are one of the most at risk, largely because they live in a congregate setting,” Dress said. “The virus can spread from one floor to the next very rapidly and we could have 90 people affected. We’re trying to prevent that by vaccinating them so we can keep them from getting it.”
Edwards agreed, adding that her staff was doing what they could to keep that from happening.
“I think it is very important that we had this opportunity to get our tenants vaccinated as well as our staff because we know this virus is serious,” she said. “We’re just very blessed to have partnered and have the opportunity to get our tenants the shots.”
