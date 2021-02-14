Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Light freezing rain early...then windy with a few snow showers this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.