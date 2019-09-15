A Seguin High School senior has been distinguished for his academic excellence amongst millions of high school students throughout the country.
The road to excellence began many years ago for 17-year-old Andy McDowall, the teen said. However, his recent success at becoming a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program is one major achievement of his scholastic career he is able to share with a community of folks, a school administrator said.
“There were 1.5 million juniors of the class of 2020 that took the PSAT in over 21,000 high schools,” Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel said. “Andy scored among the top 16,000 to become a National Merit semifinalist. This is a huge deal.
“To be noticed among those numbers is rare. It’s not only a special moment for Andy but our campus as well.”
Although the road has been difficult, McDowall credits his academic accomplishments to his competitive nature and a push from his parents to strive for success, he said.
“It feels absolutely outstanding, it really is the best feeling,” McDowall said. “I’ve worked really hard. This is the first time someone outside of the Seguin bubble has come in and said, ‘Hey, congratulations, you did something outstanding.’ My family’s motto toward my education has always been to just do the hardest thing possible and everything else will probably fall into place. So I’ve been taking the PSAT since eighth grade.”
Qualifying as a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program requires students to take the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and be among the highest ranked in the country. His achievement took years of preparation to accomplish, McDowall said.
“To become a semifinalist, you pretty much take the PSAT and then you just wait,” he said. “It’s been almost a year since I took the test, but I think any high performing student should take the PSAT as early as possible. It gives you a good understanding of what’s coming next. If you take the PSAT just once and that’s it, it’s going to be very difficult for you. You need practice. I studied and studied, and crammed and crammed and I’d taken this test a few times already, and it was still close.”
When he’s not busy pursuing academic excellence, McDowall allocates his spare time to his school’s Navy JROTC program where he acts as an operations officer. The young scholar also does lighting for Matador Theatre Troupe 5897 and is a member of Gonzalez Boy Scout Troop 262.
“It’s a lot of controlled chaos,” McDowall said. “The theater troupe is amazing; we do shows all the time. Our current show is Willy Wonka, which I think is coming out in October. What’s been most helpful to me in my academic achievements is Commander (Bryan) Robertson and the NJROTC. I think they’re really helpful. I’m not joining the Navy or Air Force or anything like that. I plan to go to college and stay there, and they have been really helpful with that.”
After he graduates in June, McDowall plans to apply to several Ivy League colleges where he aims to major in computer science.
“It’s hard when people ask me where I want to go to college because I always feel pretentious when I give the answer, but I’d like to go to Harvard or Stanford or another top school like that,” he said. “Harvard is definitely my number one choice but also Stanford, Caltech, places like that. I really want to major in computer science. I know that’s a broad field, but probably software design or something along those lines.”
The next step in McDowall’s academic saga will be a waiting game. To make it as a finalist within the National Merit Scholarship Program, the 16,000 semifinalists will be narrowed down with the top 7,500 students becoming finalists, Esquivel said.
“Hopefully I can be a finalist and get some money out of it,” McDowall said. “I plan to just work through school until I get to college. I was thinking about maybe starting a computer science consulting firm, but that’s a while off so I still have some time to think about that.”
