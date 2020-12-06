A standoff inside an apartment complex ended peacefully just after noon Wednesday after a man wanted on several warrants surrendered to police in Seguin.
The man police were searching for barricaded himself in his apartment in Oak Hollow Apartments, prompting two nearby schools to enforce their lock out procedures.
The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Israel Dallas Moreno Jr. of Seguin, faces a stalking charge in Seguin, and possibly in Utah, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. Investigators also wanted to speak with the man about an aggravated robbery that allegedly occurred early Wednesday morning, the chief said.
“It’s still under investigation what led to us having to deal with him at 5 o’clock in the morning. We knew he had a warrant but that’s not what got us engaged with him,” Nichols said. “There was some type of incident with him and a gun. We’re still trying to determine what.”
Police sought the suspect for some time, Nichols said. After the earlier incident, they tracked him to the apartment and received assistance from the Guadalupe County SWAT for a stand-off situation.
According to Nichols, someone flagged down a police officer early Wednesday at Pic-N-Pack No. 3 on Stockdale Highway and said a man inside the restroom at the business was acting suspicious.
“The officer made contact with him and he stated he had just been robbed,” Nichols said.
The man said he was in an altercation in the 5000 block of Violet, gave officers Moreno’s name and police began watching the suspect’s apartment at Oak Hollow.
At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities learned Moreno had barricaded himself in his apartment, where he stayed until negotiators from the Seguin Police Department and Guadalupe County talked him into exiting the building.
Seguin Police and Guadalupe County SWAT members surrounded and evacuated the building. It took officers about two hours to detain Moreno, as well as another person who was in the apartment with him.
Officers also reached out to the school district to ensure students stayed safe in case the suspect got past officers, Nichols said.
“We did communicate with the school district to let them know, in case he ran out the back window and we got into a foot pursuit with him,” the chief said.
The district initiated lock out procedures on two nearby campuses — Barnes Middle School and Koennecke Elementary.
“At no time were our students or staff in any danger,” Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said. “We did it in an overabundance of caution.”
Police took Moreno to the Guadalupe County Jail. According to online records, he remained held there Friday under $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.