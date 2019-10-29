Applause filled Jackson Auditorium as the Texas Lutheran University presidential torch was passed on to the 16th president.
University faculty, staff and students, and community members officially welcomed Debbie Cottrell to her presidency on Saturday.
Prior to her selection as top administrator for TLU, Cottrell served as the vice president for academic affairs for seven years. She also served as provost at William Peace University, and associate dean and director of graduate programs at Smith College.
“I am a first-generation college student,” Cottrell said. “In our family, college seemed important, maybe more important than making sure we ate well, got enough rest or got our vaccinations every year. The last several years have brought forth ranging critiques of higher education today and are, at least in part, tied to a lack of agreement on what the purpose of higher education is. It is important to know what our purpose is, and it’s important to realize that the high expectations around higher education will always make this a challenging question, yet one we should endeavor not only to answer but to live.”
As the 16th president, Cottrell plans to further strengthen the connection between TLU and the Seguin community, and continue to lead the university on an upward financial and academic trajectory, she said.
“We know we need to broaden the base of students we serve, and we need to work hard to advance the diversity and inclusion through the lens of pluralism,” Cottrell said. “We will have to change and be fearless and take some risk and believe in our past — both the struggles and the miracles.”
Cottrell was selected as the successor of recently retired TLU President Stuart Dorsey, who served almost eight years.
“Debbie has shown us that she has the capacity to carry the burdens of the job and the judgment and courage to make critical decisions,” Dorsey said. “What we are now learning is that she also has the ability to look forward with vision and inspire others to join her. When I announced my retirement a year ago, I said it was time for a new representative who could articulate goals and aspirations for the next decade and carry out a strategic plan. We have found that here with Debbie.”
The inauguration hosted talks that ranged from colleagues of Cottrell to students attending the university.
“I believe it is important for us to have a president who addresses diversity and inclusion and looks to improve emotions by actions and not just words,” TLU junior and President of the Black Student Union Rashad Tolbert said. “We look forward to a hands-on president who supports us by their activity and their presence, which you have shown us. Our hope is to develop a healthy relationship with you, and support you along the way.”
Texas State Sen. Judith Zaffirini also took to the stage, sharing a few words of praise on behalf of her bipartisan legislative delegation.
“I believe that Debbie will embody the university’s call for excellence, to learn boldly, and to live to inspire,” Zaffirini said. “She has already inspired so many students by distinguishing herself as a scholar of women’s history and today she makes history as only the second woman president of Texas Lutheran University and everyone is so proud of that accomplishment. Our new president will never let go in her quest to fulfill this university’s vision and mission.”
Additionally, Seguin Mayor Don Keil congratulated Cottrell on her latest achievement, while welcoming her to the presidency.
“TLU is one of the things that greatly enriches the community and makes Seguin such a great place to live,” Keil said. “But right here and right now, that value is enriched by Dr. Debbie Cottrell and all that she’s already done for the betterment of TLU and the community and for the many things she will be accomplishing in the future. … We know full well this great university will be in good hands.”
Center for Servant Leadership Director Morgan Klaser shared her observations of the unrelenting praise Cottrell has received from her peers.
“In preparing for today’s welcome, I asked staff members around the campus of their impressions of Dr. Cottrell,” Klaser said. “I heard descriptions that echoed my impressions of working with her. People described her as inspiring, a visionary that is in touch with campus life, relatable, approachable, a good listener, and humble. To me, those characteristics are an indication that Dr. Cottrell is a daily practitioner of servant leadership and as a role model to others.”
