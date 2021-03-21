Basketball amidst a pandemic is no easy feat. Just ask the area teams that had no choice but to embrace it.
Even inside the storm, each of our teams had its own battles to face.
Navarro’s young team showed tremendous resilience throughout the season before hitting the wall that was Fredericksburg, Marion transitioned to its first coaching change in decades and Seguin had to rebuild mid-season.
Nobody had a clean cut-season, but there was no lack of heart.
Each team gave its all despite times where everything seemed to be going against them, and each program has improved for it.
It was a wild year for various reasons, but even then there were obvious standouts on the court.
Co-Players Of The Year
In the world of famous pairings, you don’t see yin without yang, Thelma without Louise or salt without pepper, so I won’t even try to split Laylin Sturm and Tatum Harborth.
This dynamic sophomore duo led the charge for the Navarro Panthers throughout the 2020-2021 season and into three rounds of playoffs. If not playing side-by-side, dishing out assists to each other, there were few moments that you would find them both on the bench at the same time.
Sturm was a clear driving force when she was on the floor, and her presence was missed when she wasn’t. There were more games that Sturm posted double-digit points than she did not, peaking against Manor with 22 points en route to her 383 season points.
Harborth only posted two games under 10 points, and held the team high 14.8 average points per game. She knocked down 35 threes and shot 60% from the free throw line for 445 points on the season for the Lady Panthers.
Navarro was better for the contributions from Sturm and Harborth alike, and together they became an unstoppable duo that will continue to see success for the next two seasons.
Newcomer Of The Year
I must admit, Reece Brittain was on the varsity team last year. But as there was not an all-area selection for the ’19-’20 season, I’m giving her a rightful tip of the hat as this year’s best newcomer.
Brittain is among my favorite players to watch on the court, if not my top pick.
This stood true watching her play volleyball, and it only elaborated further in basketball season.
There are few young players that play as if they have something to lose when in the midst of a losing season, but Brittain is an exception. No matter the score, outcome or odds, Brittain took to the court with ferocity every single game.
She makes mistakes, but hustles to the next play. That characteristic alone makes her a great choice for newcomer of the year.
Coach Of The Year
The elder Harborth gets the title after taking his young team three rounds deep into the playoffs.
Darrell Harborth celebrated 500 wins at the helm of the Lady Panther program after defeating Wimberley in the first game of the season, and added 26 more to finish with a 27-3 final record.
Only losing one senior, his team is only set to improve in the coming years and are looking to be just as good, if not better than this year.
First Team:
Laylin Sturm, G, So. Navarro;
Tatum Harborth, G, So. Navarro;
Reece Brittain, G, So. Seguin;
Taylor Bode, P, Sr. Seguin;
Molly Rooke, F, Sr. Marion.
Second Team:
Berklee Andrews, G, Jr. Navarro;
Haileigh Ortiz, P, Sr.; Navarro;
Jaslyne Williams, G, Sr. Marion;
Alicia Durbin, P, Sr. Marion;
Liv Hernandez, G, Sr. Seguin.
