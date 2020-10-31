One area volleyball team is still fighting through the playoffs after two local teams competed in Bi-District UIL State Championship games on Thursday night.
The Navarro Panthers (16-6) pushed through Bandera for a four-game (25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16) match played at Boerne High School, while Marion volleyball (10-15) suffered a three game (25-12, 25-15, 25-7) season-ending loss to Blanco at Canyon Lake High School.
Marion closes comeback
season at Canyon Lake
At the start of their season, the Marion Bulldogs walked into their first district match with a 1-9 record, but have since transitioned into a powerful district contender and collected enough wins to secure a playoff berth.
“Every single one of these girls has grown so much, tremendously, as individuals,” said head coach Melissa Mitchell. “As a team, it’s literally been night and day. Like I told them during one of our last district matches and even now, watching them make their own decisions on the court — it just makes me want to cry because I’m so proud of them.”
There were only tears of admiration for her team after a loss to a senior-laden Blanco team, who came into the match with only four losses this season.
With four seniors to help grow a solid underclassmen group, Mitchell said the graduates’ impact will help grow the team in the future.
“Four very important seniors are leaving us,” Mitchell said. “I told them from day one ‘I apologize that you have had a new coach every year, but please take this for everything it is because you are our foundation. You built up this program, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.’ I’m so proud of those four girls.”
Marion seniors Lily Bek, Kaylie Miller, Madison Doss and Molly Rook took their young teammates under their wings during the season.
“They are going to be really good when they’re older,” Bek said.
“We had a tough start,” Miller said. “We were nervous, especially during pre-season. But we got better. [The underclassmen] have gotten used to the game and they know the game a lot better now.”
The Bulldogs did not walk into Thursday’s match with their tails between their legs, and challenged a strong Blanco team to only a few points-lead early in the first match. A final five-point run gave the edge to the Panthers for the 1-0 match lead.
Marion held its own early in the second game, and kills from Hayley Mabee and Maggie Rudisale kept the momentum on a pendulum. Back-to-back aces from Rooke held the Panthers back toward the end of the set, but ultimately Blanco took over and locked in a 25-15 second set score.
The third set went quickly as the Panthers found a steady offensive rhythm, only allowing seven points to the Bulldogs. Even though there was no shortage in effort from Marion, the final points went to Blanco and a 3-0 sweep was sealed by a 25-7 final set.
Navarro battles past Bandera
Panther volleyball will see the court again after Thursday night’s defeat of Bandera in the Bi-District matchup held at Boerne High School.
Identical first and second set scores went to the Panthers, but with the third set swinging in Bandera’s favor, Navarro had to battle for the 25-16 fourth set and 3-1 match win.
Elizabeth Williams saw eight kills, three and a half blocks and three aces against the Bulldogs. Ashley Gosch locked in 10 digs, seven kills and a block next to Kyndal Tate with six kills and Haley Hoffman with five.
Nelly Brumley picked up 17 digs and four aces from the libero position and Sara Benner put up 16 assists and three aces.
Navarro meets district 26-4A champion Sinton in the Area round at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Goliad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.