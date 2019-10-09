The second half of the District 26-5A volleyball race just got interesting for the Seguin Lady Matadors.
The Lady Mats got two important wins last week, coming back to beat Kerrville Tivy in five sets, and then beating Wagner in three straight to improve to 7-3 in district play (17-18 overall).
Seguin lost to both teams in the first round of the district schedule.
The match against Tivy saw the Lady Mats lose the first two sets, 16-25, 15-25, before the coach made an adjustment that turned the match around.
Seguin won sets three and four, 25-15, 25-16, before taking the tiebreaker, 15-12, to complete the comeback.
“We noticed we were having trouble with a couple of rotations when they had their best hitter up,” Stanley said. “We changed the lineup to put a bigger block up against that hitter and it really changed the dynamic of the match.”
“From that point, we really took control of the match and the girls did a great job fighting back.”
Julianna Harrington, Leslie Muenchow and Riley Brittain sparked the offense with 11, nine, and nine kills, respectively. Libero Amasti Canales served for seven aces while Briny Beicker had six.
Defensively, Canales had 16 digs, while Brittain and her sister Reese contributed with 13 and nine digs each.
The come-from-behind win gave the girls confidence going into the match with Wagner last Friday, Stanley said, and the Lady Mats carried that to a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-23.
“The change in the lineup gave us some stability and helped us play a much more steady game offensively and defensively,” she said. “Wagner is a great team, but I think that the confidence we had from the Kerrville game, knowing that we had overcome that adversity, made us hungry to do it again.”
The two wins put the Lady Mats in a good position to try and make the playoffs.
“Obviously, it helps,” Stanley said. “But by no means does it mean we can be complacent or comfortable, because we’ve got really tough matches ahead of us.”
The Lady Mats traveled to Veterans Memorial last night after press time, and have a huge match at home on Friday against the undefeated in district leader, Boerne Champion.
“Hopefully we’ll have some home court advantage there and some confidence going into the match,” Stanley said.
Marion
The Bulldogs handled Gervin easily in three sets, before facing Randolph last Friday and falling in five tough sets.
The loss put the Bulldogs at 1-2 in District 26-3A with seven games left in the race.
A point here or there at the right time could’ve been the difference in the 23-25, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23 and 7-15 loss, said head coach Taylor Creamer.
“The girls came out and played with a lot of intensity,” Creamer said. “We made some errors in the fifth set, but they were errors because we were going hard.
“We were going for what we needed and actually scored more points than they did, but made too many errors in a row in the fifth set. But that’s how volleyball works — you’ve got to put the points on the board at the right time.”
Kaylie Miller and Lizzie Abrameit led the way offensively with 11 and 10 kills each, while Madison Doss had nine aces and Madyson Schulze and Abrameit had three. Doss and Abrameit had 20 and 18 assists, respectively.
Defensively, freshman Hayley Mabee had 25 digs, while Ingrid Nava had nine.
The Bulldogs played at Comfort last night after press time and host SA Cole on Friday night in Marion.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons took on Annapolis Christian for the second time this season, with the same result.
Lifegate fell in four sets, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25 and 21-25 to fall to 11-3 on the season.
“It was an extremely tight match, but very well played,” head coach Jinny McCulloch said. “We came out gunning in the first match, but in the second match we spotted them 10 points and fell behind 10-0.”
“We were caught on our heels for some reason and spotted them the big lead, but came back strong.”
Gracie Peters had 13 kills in once again leading Lifegate offensively. Kayla Hallmark and Hannah Green had 11 and nine assists, respectively. Defensively, Hannah Osborne had 17 digs, while Peters had nine and Hallmark and Madisyne Rice had eight each.
“We’re playing well as a unit,” McCulloch said. “Our setters, Hallmark and Green, are playing fantastic and of course Gracie Peters is lights out.
“We’re playing as a team right now and that’s the ultimate goal.”
The Lady Falcons took on 4A Cornerstone JV last night after press time, the only other team besides Annapolis to beat them this season.
Regionals for the TCAL state playoffs are scheduled for Oct. 18-19.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers had a bye last Friday, sitting second in District 30-4A at 5-1, (28-7 overall) after beating Cuero last week.
Navarro hosted Poteet last night, see the story in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
