Before the Civil War, Seguin became known for its many concrete structures, one of which is the 1856 Sebastopol House. The concrete buildings came about as the result of experiments by Dr. John E. Park who developed his limecrete from a lime, clay and gravel mixture. The cliche was pulverized and mixed with sand, gravel, lime, and clay. Straw, horsehair and sometimes animal bones were added to the mixture to give it more strength.
Dr. Park arrived in Seguin with his family in 1846. Materials of gravel and sand along the Guadalupe River were easily obtained and the lime could be made from limestone quarried from nearby caliche outcroppings. Clay was also available from the river banks for use in the mix. More than 100 structures in Seguin were built using Park’s limcrete formula. (about 20 structures still remain standing.) Park’s first concrete building was the male academy in 1850, now the St. James Catholic school on south Austin Street. Other buildings such as the Colonel Joseph Johnson home, the Campbell home, Sebastopol, and the third courthouse used his concrete.
There are often differences in the documentation of history. It was reported that the stagecoach stop at the Magnolia Hotel was made of limecrete in 1842 or 1844. This is four years before Park’s arrival and the beginning of his experiments and eight years before his first building.
However, another building material, bricks, was soon developed and became the primary building material for the larger buildings in Seguin. The first bricks were made by the Seguin Brick Company which had its start in the late 1890s. Mr. Carl F. Blumberg, a successful businessman in the county, is credited with the organization of the brick company.
Blumberg saw the rich clay deposits in the area of “the Big Hill Road,” now FM 725 and just south of highway 90, the present location of the Acme Brick Company. The first bricks were inscribed with the word “Seguin.” Seguin bricks were used in the sidewalk of the Blumberg Memorial Library on the campus of Texas Lutheran University.
The German-Methodist Church on North River Street was built in 1905 using some of the first manufactured bricks from the Blumberg Brick yard. Their bricks were also used in the construction of the Friedenskirche Church in Geronimo.
From another source, bricks from the factory of August Dietz were used extensively in enlarging the court house and by John Ireland when he remodeled the Moses Campbell building located on the north west corner of Austin and Court Streets. This building became the corner drug store in the 1940s and 1950s where the counter cokes were ten cents.
In 1879, another brick became available when Joseph Sonka began manufacturing bricks on north Guadalupe Street. Sonka was born on April 7, 1849, in Czechoslovakia and immigrated to the United States in 1868. He moved to San Antonio, where, as a stone mason, he worked on the tower at Fort Sam Houston. He was interested in making bricks for construction and explored the Seguin area where he found excellent clay material for his bricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.