With the impending dewatering of the area lakes, and the end of summer drawing near, it is inevitable that area residents, community members and friends are going to head out to the lakes for one last hoorah.
While you’re out having fun, don’t make the last memories on the water — at least for a while — be of tragedy.
Play it safe.
Make sure everyone has a life jacket and that your passengers who are under 13 are wearing them — it’s the law.
Remember the 50-foot rule. Stay at least 50 feet away from all other watercraft, people and the shore to avoid any potential accidents.
Don’t boat while intoxicated. While it’s not illegal to have an open alcoholic container on the water or in a boat, operating that vessel over the legal limit is.
This is not just for your safety, but those in the boat with you or next to you.
And take heed to when the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are out on the lakes — and you can pretty much guarantee they’ll be on the lakes in the next couple of weeks. If they have their lights on, it is similar to a law enforcement officer on the road — slow down, move over.
If you want to learn more about boater safety, visit Texas Parks and Wildlife online at tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/safety/safety_tips/index.phtml. The organization has a section dedicated to just that.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
