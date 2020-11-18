Music, determination and hard work are guiding a local band student across the football field.
Christian Bertling, a Seguin High School junior, made Matador history on Friday as the first blind student to march with the band.
As the Matador Marching Band wrapped up performing its halftime show, the sea of instruments and musicians parted from the 50-yard line, revealing Bertling, carrying a sousaphone, along with Cindy Haughn, orientation and mobility specialist.
Since freshman year, Bertling carried with him the goal of marching with his bandmates.
“I’m glad we’re finally able to do this because, I think it was freshman year, Mr. (Stan) Mauldin (former band director) said his goal for me was to have me marching by junior year,” Bertling said. “Here it is, junior year, and I’m marching now. It’s a lot more work than I’m used to, but other than that, I’m enjoying it.”
Bertling is a living miracle, twice over, as his parents Jennifer and Blake Bertling describe him.
Christian was born a micro-premature baby weighing only 1 pound 6 ounces, resulting in blindness. He and his little brother were critically injured in a wreck that claimed the lives of his grandmother, sister and best friend.
However, none of that has slowed him down nor deterred him as he currently sits at 33rd in a class of more than 500 students.
“He is living proof that you can do what you want when you put your mind to it,” Blake said.
In his first two years of marching band, Christian sat in a chair in front of the band playing the tuba. Watching the transformation from sitting on the sidelines to taking the field has made his parents proud.
“He has overcome so much, and to see him get to this point, it’s amazing,” Jennifer said. “When Christian wants something, he works hard to get it. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to see him do it.”
Seguin ISD hired Marc Telles to take over as director of bands with Mauldin’s retirement last year. In his first meeting with Christian, he quickly learned his student’s goal and worked to help him realize it.
“It wasn’t even a question of yes or no; it was we’re doing this,” Telles said. “I talked to Mrs. (Heather) Brown and the staff, and I said we need to make this happen. There was never a doubt, especially after I got to work with him.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot of opportunities away from students, in this instance, it brought about the perfect opportunity to get Christian marching on the field.
“We’re not doing any kind of competitive season this year, so this is a great opportunity for us to learn how to teach him how to do this,” Telles said. “It gives him an opportunity to learn, as well.”
In his two decades of directing bands, Telles said teaching a student with visual impairments is new to him. Just as Christian is learning from him, Telles said he is learning from his students.
“Getting the opportunity to teach Christian, and it’s been real exciting; it’s been real fun,” he said. “The determination that he has, his passion for trying to do this is incredible.”
But Telles isn’t alone in helping Christian move to the music. Each visually impaired student has two aids for education — academic and movement. Haughn is right behind her student, helping him learn the moves, while Michelle Kirby, certified teacher for students with visual impairments, made a Braille map for Christian to see his next steps.
Brown, who is the color guard director, also serves as the band’s drill writer. Together Telles, Brown, Kirby and Haughn mapped out the perfect lesson plan for this marching season.
“We made sure that the drill we created was designed so that he can make this happen and be successful, but still have some demands, so that he is able to learn that and try to build that for the future,” Telles said.
Taking the field isn’t easy. It takes a lot of practice, Telles said.
“To see him every day working hard, never miss a rehearsal, always on time and to see that is absolutely rewarding,” he said.
Haughn is right behind him, gently guiding him back into place, slowly separating herself from him as he learns his moves and where to step to the music.
“He’s learning the music and when to move with the music,” she said. “I’m behind him, and I’ll tap him to move forward or correct him if I need to with a very gentle tap. I let him do most of it, but I’m just there to guide him from the back. He’s having to play the music and know when to move.”
Watching him progress has both of his aides and all of the band directors in awe. Each has said how proud they are of Christian and the work he has done. In return, he is very thankful to each of them for their role in helping make his goal of marching with the band come true.
Christian’s reason for taking the field is not about standing out.
“I guess so I can be like everybody else,” he said. “That is the main reason, so I can be like everyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.