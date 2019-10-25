The Lifegate Christian Falcons are sitting atop the TCAL 2A standings after last week’s win put them at 6-2 for the season.
They’ll look to stay there with a Saturday contest against Mt. Carmel at Falcon Field.
The Bulldogs come into the game with a 2-5 record, but won last week over Sanchez, 44-33, to break a four-game losing skid.
Lifegate head coach John Stout said the Bulldogs present some challenges for his Falcon squad.
“They’ve got one big back that we’ve got to stop,” head coach John Stout said. “They like to throw the ball to him and let him run over people, so we’ve got to keep him contained.
“The quarterback is pretty decent, so we’ll need to pressure him early and try and frustrate him.”
Lifegate’s Quinten Shelnutt has put up amazing numbers this season, rushing fro almost 1,400 yards and 30 touchdowns, while completing 61 percent of his passes for more than 600 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Quinten’s been doing great, but he got a little bruised up last week, so we brought Barson (Schmidt) in and just kept trucking,” Stout said.
Schmidt completed his first touchdown pass of the year in the contest.
“He stepped up and came in and did a pretty good job,” Stout said. “He’s been working on his passing, that’s the only thing he’s got to get right.”
But it’s the rushing attack that have given most of Lifegate’s opponents fits this season.
“We can’t get away from it because it’s been so good to us,” Stout said. “We just need to keep woking on it and making it perfect.”
The Falcons came out of the game last week ok, after playing just a half in the mercy-rule 50-0 win, but lost starter Luke Landin for the season earlier in the week when an MRI revealed a torn ACL.
“He’s not going to be back this year,” Stout said. “David Brewer had a rib out of alignment, but the doctors have it pretty much in order, so I think he’ll be all right.
“He’ll play this week, but I’m going to try and keep him out as much as I can to keep him ready for the playoffs.”
The Falcons have one game left after this week, and will likely go into the four-team TCAL state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, when the playoffs start in two weeks.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 5 p.m. at Falcon Field.
